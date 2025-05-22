3 Ways Logan Paul could cheat against Jey Uso at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Logan Paul and Jey Uso are set to lock horns at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX for the World Heavyweight Championship. While many expect the champion to retain the title, the challenger may have some tricks up his sleeve.

Paul was the first star to cross paths with Jey Uso on RAW after the latter won the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WrestleMania 41. They have traded insults since then, and The Maverick has even assaulted Jey numerous times.

The Yeet Master is the favorite to win due to his experience. However, The Maverick has proven time and time again that he will utilize any single tactic to win a match. In this list, we will look at three ways Logan Paul could cheat against Jey Uso at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

#3. Logan Paul can use his notorious weapon

Several heels use foreign objects sneakily to win a match, like steel chairs, kendo sticks, championship belts, and more. Some stars even have a favorite weapon, like Triple H's sledgehammer, Sting's baseball bat, and more. The same can be said for Logan Paul.

Paul's manager, Jeff, can pass him brass knuckles at some point during the title match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event when Jey Uso is down and the referee is distracted.

#2. Gunther can inadvertently help Logan Paul at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

The World Heavyweight Champion has made several enemies in the Stamford-based promotion in the past few weeks. Besides The Maverick, Seth Rollins and Gunther also have their sights set on the gold. Interestingly, one of them might inadvertently help Paul win the match.

At the upcoming WWE SNME this weekend, The Ring General can interfere in the World Heavyweight Championship match with the sole intention of sending a message to Jey Uso. The Maverick can capitalize on the opening and pin the champion.

#1. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker can target Jey Uso again

As mentioned above, the new Paul Heyman Guys, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, have also targeted Jey on RAW in the past few weeks, along with CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Roman Reigns. The champion might cross paths with them again in the upcoming WWE show this weekend.

Rollins and Breakker are set to team up against Punk and Zayn this weekend. However, they can also get involved in Jey's match to get The Visionary back in the title picture. If this happens, The Maverick can capitalize on the distraction and capture the World Heavyweight Championship.

