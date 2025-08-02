3 ways Roman Reigns could finally get his revenge on Hall of Famer at WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam weekend is finally here. Tonight will be the first of a two-night premium live event extravaganza. SummerSlam had never previously been two nights before, so this show is looking especially stacked.The stars will be out at SummerSlam 2025. The two main events will be CM Punk vs. Gunther on Saturday and John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes on Sunday. Names such as Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Tiffany Stratton, Solo Sikoa, and various others will also be in action.Of course, the most interesting bout of the weekend might just be the one featuring Roman Reigns. The OTC will team up with Jey Uso to take on Paul Heyman's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. This clash is months in the making following Heyman's betrayal of Reigns at WrestleMania.There is a chance that Roman can finally get his revenge on the Hall of Famer. This article will take a look at a handful of ways the OTC can get his payback on Paul Heyman this weekend.Below are three ways Roman Reigns could finally get his revenge on Paul Heyman at WWE SummerSlam:#3. He could injure Bronson Reed and Bron BreakkerThe tag match at WWE SummerSlam is highly anticipated. Many fans believe that Bron Breakker will be the main eventer of World Wrestling Entertainment's top shows for years to come, and Bronson Reed should also be a top guy in his own right. This is their chance to reach new heights.With that being said, there's no guarantee they win. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are both former world champions and have headlined WWE WrestleMania events. They could certainly stand tall.If they do, this could be where Roman Reigns gets his revenge. The OTC might not just defeat Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Roman might injure both men, too. This could be through various Spears, weapons of some kind, or through the wear and tear of a match. Either way, both men might be hurt at the end of the bout.This would mean Paul Heyman is all alone now, thanks to Seth Rollins also being injured. From there, Heyman wouldn't have a client in WWE for the first time in years. No Brock, no Bloodline, no Rollins, no Breakker, and no Bronson could very well mean no role for Paul moving forward.#2. He could hit Paul Heyman with a Spear at WWE SummerSlamThe Spear is one of the most notorious moves in pro wrestling. While different iterations have been done over the years, there have been some variations of the move that have stood out as the very best in WWE history.Goldberg's is arguably the most famous. He started utilizing it in World Championship Wrestling and then brought it over with him to WWE. Edge, now known as Adam Copeland or Cope, also utilized the move, albeit a version that was less impactful.Arguably, the biggest name to use the Spear outside of Goldberg is Roman Reigns. The Big Dog has used it for over a decade now, and the move has brought him great success. It has also caused serious pain for his foes.At SummerSlam, Paul Heyman could become the next victim of the move. Roman could nail the Hall of Famer with the Spear and make Paul suffer the same fate that he watched so many stars experience over the past five years or so.#1. Roman Reigns could decide to choke Paul Heyman outAs noted, The Spear is Roman Reigns' primary finishing move. He has other moves that WWE fans know and remember. The Drive By Kick on the apron or the Superman Punch are long-time favorites.As far as finishing moves go, Roman started to use another, especially in his early days as The Tribal Chief. Reigns began to use a version of the Guillotine Choke. This move saw him wrap his arms around a star's neck and ultimately choke them out. The wrestler would either tap out or pass out.While Roman doesn't use the move often nowadays, he still brings it back from time to time. There is a chance that the OTC could do exactly that at SummerSlam. Instead of doing it on Bron Breakker or Bronson Reed, he could do it to Heyman.Just like men such as Edge and Daniel Bryan, among others, Paul could pass out from the brutal hold. While the Spear is impactful, Roman would likely find it thrilling to personally destroy the man who betrayed him in a more personal and physical manner than one body strike.