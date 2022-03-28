3 ways Roman Reigns could win and 2 ways he could lose at WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns is set to battle his arch-rival Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

The bout is advertised as the biggest in the event's history. Both the WWE and Universal titles are on the line in a Winner Takes All unification match.

Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over 560 days and his reign seems unstoppable. However, Lesnar is his strongest challenger yet and can realistically dethrone him to become the new Unified Champion.

There are multiple ways this feud could meet its end on The Grandest Stage of Them All. In this list, we'll explore three ways Roman Reigns could win and two ways he could lose at WrestleMania 38.

#5. Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar thanks to The Usos

The Usos always have the back of their Tribal Chief

The Bloodline has been ruling the landscape of WWE for over a year now. The Usos hold the SmackDown Tag Team Titles while Roman Reigns holds the Universal Title.

The Tribal Chief has been portrayed as a heel who uses the aid of his cousins to win matches. His Bloodline stablemates have helped Reigns on multiple occasions, most notably against the likes of Edge, Daniel Bryan and Drew McIntyre.

At WrestleMania 38, they could interfere again to ensure that their cousin becomes the new Unified Champion. The Beast is the strongest threat to Roman's Universal Championship reign, so The Usos' help is needed more than ever.

#4. The Head of The Table loses clean at WrestleMania 38

While most fans expect twists and turns in the main event of this year's Show of Shows, that might not be what the company has planned for the fans in attendance.

At SummerSlam 2021, fans got to see a dream confrontation between John Cena and Roman Reigns. Surprisingly, no one interfered in the match and Reigns emerged as the winner.

If something similar is planned for April 3, fans might witness The Beast destroy his opponent in a clean match to become the new Unified Champion.

After all, he single-handedly won the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches to ensure that he gets to face his rival in a Winner Takes All match. He could realistically be the perfect person to dethrone Reigns as the top star of the company.

#3. Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar thanks to Paul Heyman

The Bloodline always makes sure that the Universal Title stays on its leader. But they might not be enough to stop The Conqueror.

In some recent on-screen segments, fans have seen Lesnar destroy multiple vehicles as well as security officials. He said he wants the blood of his opponent. If he carries that rage into The Showcase of the Immortals, The Usos might not be able to efficiently stop him.

At such a time, special counsel Paul Heyman might just interfere to ensure The Tribal Chief's victory. He has been majorly involved in the storyline and his actions could directly influence the outcome of the match.

#2. Roman Reigns loses to Brock Lesnar thanks to Paul Heyman

Both rivals have deep history with Paul Heyman

As noted earlier, Paul Heyman has been a vital aspect in the rivalry between the two world champions of WWE.

He was the advocate for The Conqueror before joining forces with The Tribal Chief. Throughout this feud, fans have seen him change sides multiple times. His true loyalty remains a mystery.

There is a fair chance that Heyman is fooling Roman Reigns and is actually on the side of his longtime client. If that's the case, fans might see the biggest twist in the storyline at WrestleMania, where Paul Heyman eventually betrays Roman Reigns to rejoin Brock Lesnar.

That moment would instantly become one of the most memorable events in recent history, ultimately leading to The Beast's victory on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1. Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar after a clean match at WrestleMania 38

The Head of The Table has been the Universal Champion for over 560 days

This is the most logical outcome of the main event of this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Reigns has been the biggest star in the company since turning heel in 2020. He is also a full-time competitor who sometimes competes on both of the company's major weekly shows.

Lesnar, on the other hand, won't be around for a long period. He takes breaks frequently and only competes in a handful of matches each year. Considering that there will only be one world champion after WrestleMania 38, The Beast might have to work double duty each week, which he's hardly done in the past.

There is no question that The Tribal Chief becoming the new Unified Champion is the right decision from a business standpoint. If WWE wants to ensure a healthy future for its shows, Roman Reigns will defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

