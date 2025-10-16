3 ways WWE could bring back a 54-year-old veteran and reveal him as the new leader of The Vision

A recent report has it that Chris Jericho is returning to WWE despite being under contract with AEW. The veteran last competed in the Stamford-based promotion at the 2018 Men's Royal Rumble match. Interestingly, he later appeared in June 2022 through a video message to congratulate John Cena on his 20-year career.Meanwhile, Bron Breakker turned on Seth Rollins on the latest episode of RAW and was able to bring Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman to his side. There is a high chance the company might bring Jericho back and have him take over as the leader of The Vision in a shocking twist.Moreover, the 54-year-old hasn't been seen on AEW television since April, when The Learning Tree was seemingly disbanded.Now, let's explore three ways WWE could bring back Chris Jericho and reveal him as the new leader of The Vision:#3. Appears as a hooded figure and helps The Vision emerge victorious on WWE RAWWWE might deploy one of its most common tricks, in which a hooded figure unexpectedly appears during a match to help a friend or partner in securing the victory.This could be a scenario where the creative team books Bron Breakker and Broson Reed for a Tag Team match on the coming episode of RAW. Chris Jerico then suddenly appears as a hooded figure, helps them emerge victorious, and raises their hands in victory.If this happens, it could garner much excitement from the audience. Interestingly, it could also give Jerico a spectacular return, giving fans an incredible moment to cherish.#2. Paul Heyman introduces Chris JerichoIn another scenario, Paul Heyman could be the one to introduce Chris Jericho as the surprise The Vision had for fans. This could be an angle in which Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed start RAW with a promo segment to explain their reason for betraying Seth Rollins.The Oracle would then announce that The Vision has a surprise for fans before Jericho's music hit as he walks down to the ring. If this happens, it could truly stun the WWE Universe, leaving wrestling fans in awe, and arguably create a legendary return for the 54-year-old veteran.#1. Attacks Seth Rollins backstageAnother way WWE could bring back Chris Jericho and reveal him as the new leader of The Vision is by scripting him to launch a surprise attack on Seth Rollins backstage.In the wake of the reports of Seth Rollins' injury, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion could be shown in a scenario where he comes face-to-face with number-one contender CM Punk during a backstage segment before being suddenly blindsided and knocked down by Jericho to write him off television.To add further excitement, Paul Heyman could approach the veteran with an offer to join his group and take over from Rollins. This is similar to what he did to Roman Reigns when The Visionary was sidelined with a knee injury a few months ago. Jericho could then agree and join the heels as part of a blockbuster storyline.