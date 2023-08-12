3 ways WWE can extend Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso for a payoff at WrestleMania 40

Jimmy Uso betraying Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023 was a tragic twist that WWE fans weren’t prepared for. The idea of splitting The Usos may have crossed fans' minds, but no one was expecting it right when they believed The Bloodline Saga was about to end.

That being said, Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso is a match that must take place at WrestleMania 40. It’s worthy of The Show of Shows, and there are not many individuals in the WWE Universe who will say otherwise.

However, WrestleMania 40 is on April 6 and 7, 2024, which is over six months away from the time of writing this. Therefore, WWE will need to continue developing the rivalry that’ll build up to a singles match at The Grandest Stage of All.

Here are 3 ways WWE can extend Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso:

#3. Making Jimmy Uso the right-hand man

When The Bloodline Saga started in 2020, Jey was designated The Tribal Chief’s Right Hand Man. He was the one who’d do most of Roman Reigns’ bidding and ensure he stayed at the top with the gold draped around him.

When Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns at Night of Champions, The Tribal Chief turned to his Right Hand Man to bring Jimmy Uso in line, or banish him from The Bloodline. However, Jey Uso chose his brother over Roman Reigns, putting an end to his tyranny over the brothers.

Now that Jimmy Uso has turned against Jey Uso, it can potentially lead to Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso reconciling to work against Jey together. In the process of them coming together, Jimmy Uso can act as Roman Reigns’ Right Hand Man to ambush his brother with sudden attacks to break his spirit in front of The Tribal Chief.

#2. Focus on a tag team match involving Jimmy and Jey Uso

WWE successfully developed The Bloodline Saga for three years before splitting the faction. Keeping that in mind, the promotion can keep ‘Jey vs. Jimmy’ a story in development until WrestleMania 40 by involving the other members.

If fans observed properly, Solo Sikoa showed signs of frustration against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023. The emotions surfaced shortly after Roman Reigns mistakenly speared Sikoa instead of Jey. Furthermore, no one was supposed to involve themselves in Tribal Combat. Therefore, The Tribal Chief could be forced to remove The Enforcer from the faction.

Keeping that in mind, the next twist in The Bloodline Saga can be The Enforcer’s betrayal and alignment with his older brother. This direction can lead to a tag team match between Jey Uso & Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy Uso & Roman Reigns.

#1. Involve female superstars in The Bloodline Saga

The sports entertainment giant doesn’t need to necessarily involve Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to keep Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso’s rivalry moving forward until WrestleMania 40. There are other members from The Samoan Wrestling Family who can join the brothers to keep the story moving forward.

Two female members who can join this rivalry are former WWE Superstar Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka.

Nia Jax can stay true to her heel character and side with the newest heel of WWE SmackDown while Tamina can side with Jey to help bring him justice.

In fact, The Usos had made their main roster debut with Tamina. Her involvement in their rivalry could bring the story to a full circle ending!

