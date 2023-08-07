WWE veteran to reunite with Jey Uso after 13 years? Exploring potential aftermath of Jimmy Uso's heel turn

Jey Uso is probably the most heart-broken man in WWE right now. He challenged Roman Reigns for a Tribal Combat at SummerSlam 2023 to avenge Jimmy Uso. Therefore, getting betrayed by his brother, the man he was fighting for, must have hurt!

After the match, Jey Uso’s agony was visible on his face. He was struggling to accept his brother’s betrayal. At the same time, another member of the Samoan wrestling family was heartbroken by the split of The Usos.

WWE Superstar, Tamina Snuka, took to social media to express her grief over the development in the story with a “WHY” and broken heart emoji. That being said, since Samoan wrestling legacy and traditions are first about family and love, she might reunite with Uso to support him and help him avenge this betrayal.

If this moves forward, Tamina will be reuniting with Jey Uso after 13 years. The Usos and Tamina made their main roster debut as heels on the May 24, 2010 episode of RAW. However, on December 6, 2010, Tamina chose Santino Marella and Vladimir Kozlov following a fatal 4-way tag team match that The Usos lost. She turned face and left The Usos.

After 13 years, Jey’s grief may bring him back together with his cousin!

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso might be getting their dream match in WWE

While the world wanted to watch Main Event Jey take down Roman Reigns, that was never Uso’s dream match. Both Jey and Jimmy Uso believe their dream match is brother vs. brother at a WrestleMania.

"Before our career is done. That's our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at WrestleMania. It's like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy."

Given Jimmy Uso’s betrayal at SummerSlam 2023, WWE will likely move forward with fading out The Usos from The Bloodline Saga and give them a singles push with a dream rivalry.

