3 winners and 3 losers from Roman Reigns’ exit

Authors of Pain indirectly benefited from Reigns' exit

October 22, 2018, saw an extremely emotional beginning to the episode as Roman Reigns, the then Universal Championship, announced his battle with leukemia and relinquished his Universal Championship.

He’d fought hard and long to become the champion, and had to give it up so early due to an illness that had reoccurred. The entire WWE Universe has been on Reigns’ side for once.

Since Reigns went on to fight his own battles, a lot has changed on Raw. We’ve seen the part-timer become the Universal Champion once again. We’ve seen the Monster Among Men humiliated in a squash match. We’ve even seen then Raw Tag Team titles change hand twice in those two weeks!

Other than that, many other plans had to be changed by the creative team, as they had to figure out how to take the brand and the pay-per-views forward.

Due to these reasons, we have seen many winners and losers from the decisions that have been taken post-Roman Reigns’ speech and the creatives decisions to get both brands back on track.

Let’s take a look at 3 winners and 3 losers from the decisions taken by the WWE after Roman Reigns’ leave.

#3 Winner – Survivor Series

We'll watch champions take on champions

Survivor Series is just around the corner now, and we just can’t wait for the battle between Raw and SmackDown for brand supremacy. It’s the biggest treat of the year which fans wait for anxiously, as we get to see superstars from both the brands go head to head.

While that was the case last year too, according to reports, Vince had plans to cancel that and make this year’s event different. This was being done to avoid a match between AJ Styles and Roman Reigns, and there were plans to have a Team Corbin vs Team Angle match to determine who will get the reins of RAW.

Plans were changed quickly after Reigns’ announced his illness, and the event was brought back to its original form which will now host matches between the two brands once again.

Even though Reigns’ exit was a very emotional one, it has brought forward a favorable outcome for the fans who can now enjoy their dream matches, as matches between superstars of different brands are more uncommon than those between superstars of the same brand.

