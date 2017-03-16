3 wishes: Smackdown Live: Maybe fire everyone?

Throw a penny in a well and blow out some candles, it's 11:11 somewhere, time for some wishful thinking.

Number one on the wish list, letting Nak loose.

I wish Shinsuke Nakamura would get called up to Smackdown sooner rather than later.

Alright, it’s safe to say AJ Styles had a pretty good first year in WWE. I think it was probably good enough to be considered a VERY good year.

Nah, it was 100% great. Capital G. I know “good” starts with a “g” too, but whatever. Shut up. My point is, I think AJ had the BEST year. He was deservedly WWE Champion for most of the year, never had a bad match, made Ellsworth segments tolerable, finished matches despite tearing his pants, got smooth on the mic in record time, and that Springboard 450 Splash fake out on Orton last week? I know he rolled right back into an RKO, but COME ON, that was the most genius move I’ve seen in years.

Before AJ was allowed to dig in and start destroying Smackdown Live as a whole, he had to take a loss in his first singles match, from Jericho at Wrestlemania. Fair enough, he was led out of the way of “important big guy wrestling” on Raw and placed on the Blue Brand so he could shine, appropriately.

Now, after a year of Styles being excellent and me wearing P1 t-shirts, there’s a really good chance he’s going to fight Shane McMahon, at WrestleMania.

As much as I love Shane O’Mac and his daredevil may care attitude, he’s not on any level near good enough for AJ at Mania. I thought he was perfect as an opponent for The Undertaker but AJ isn’t a 70-year-old goth vest, he’s at the peak of his career. He’s not young, either, so how many of his Manias are we going to waste before he’s the Southerntaker with no streak?

Which is why we need Shinsuke Nakamura as Shane’s Avatar vs. AJ Styles in a match that would 100% steal the entire show.