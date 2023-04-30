3 wrestlers related to Roman Reigns that joined Impact Wrestling fka TNA

It's no secret that Roman Reigns hails from a legendary wrestling lineage. The Anoa'i family tree boasts notable WWE stars such as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, The Usos, The Wild Samoans, Rikishi, etc. Some members not only made an impact in the wrestling entertainment giant but also popularized other promotions.

Founded by Jeff and Jerry Jarrett in 2002, Impact Wrestling (fka TNA) was the second-largest wrestling promotion in the United States before the arrival of AEW. A few of the Anoa'i family members took to the promotion based in Nashville, Tennesse after their tenure with WWE ended. Roman Reigns hasn't fought on Impact, but that may change in the future.

In this list, we will take a look at three wrestlers related to Roman Reigns who joined Impact Wrestling/Total Nonstop Action Wrestling:

#3. Roman Reigns' cousin Ekmo Fatu (Umaga)

Edward Smith Fatu made his wrestling debut in WWE in 2001. Upon his premature exit in June 2003, reportedly due to involvement in a bar fight, he debuted in TNA under the ring name of Ekmo Fatu.

Ekmo Fatu's run in the Nashville-based promotion lasted almost a whole year. His storyline was mostly based on assisting Sonny Siaki. The duo won multiple tag team matches but were often defeated by other teams, which included CM Punk and Ron Killings.

On August 11, 2004, Ekmo Fatu lost to Alex Shelley in a "Contract vs. Goldylocks' Money" match. He then fully focused on his NJPW career, and his success became crucial for his eventual second run in WWE. He is yet to be part of the Hall of Fame, though.

Umaga is the late cousin of Roman Reigns. He died on December 4, 2009, due to an overdose. Solo Sikoa, Umaga's nephew, pays tribute to the legend by using his Samoan Spike finisher move.

#2. Junior Fatu (Rikishi)

Similar to Umaga, Solofa Fatu Jr. had a brief run in TNA after he was released by WWE on July 16, 2004. Rikishi was a recognized figure in the wrestling world and instantly stuck to the top card. Unfortunately, Impact couldn't come to terms with his contract demands.

Solofa made his TNA debut on the September 13, 2007, episode of Impact! under the ring name Junior Fatu. He lost to Christian Cage in his first match on September 20. He is the only member of the Anoa'i family to wrestle in a TNA pay-per-view, a 15-Man Battle Royale at Bound for Glory 2007.

Junior Fatu's last match was during the Fight for the Right Tournament, in which he defeated Robert Roode in the first round. His contract issues with the Nashville-based promotion led to an abrupt exit in October.

Solofa Fatu Jr. is Roman Reigns' first cousin. The 57-year-old is the patriarch of the Fatu family and is the father of Jey (Joshua Fatu) and Jimmy Uso (Jonathan Fatu). Former WWE star Umaga was his brother.

#1. Trinity Fatu (Naomi)

Former WWE star Trinity Fatu is the latest signee of Impact Wrestling. She will be using her real name during this stint rather than her former in-ring name Naomi. Trinity's much-awaited debut will air on the May 4 episode of Impact!, where she will face KiLynn King.

Trinity hasn't wrestled on television since the May 13 episode of RAW last year. She left WWE alongside Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné in NJPW) due to creative displeasure. However, there were reports that Naomi almost signed another contract with the Stamford-based promotion.

Naomi became a part of the Anoa'i family after she married Jimmy Uso. She is the sister-in-law of Roman Reigns. Thus, during her WWE tenure, she was often speculated to join The Bloodline.

