3 Wrestling Rumors we hope are true & 2 we hope aren't: Unexpected WWE Superstar a favorite to win MITB briefcase in 2023, Popular RAW star teases departure from the company?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true, and those we hope aren't. This is the week of Survivor Series: WarGames and the WWE Universe is getting prepared to see the iconic stipulation match for the first time ever on the main roster.

Ahead of the fourth (or fifth) biggest show of the calendar year, we have a collection of exciting rumors from the past week.

This includes plans for Mr. Money in the Bank in 2023, RAW star Akira Tozawa potentially exiting the company, WWE bringing back two released stars, Bo Dallas and Erick Rowan, for a storyline on SmackDown. Triple H's "two-for-one" deal for two released superstars to return, and The Game's plan for an up-and-coming star.

Let's get right into it:

#3. Hope is true: LA Knight emerges as favorite to win the Money in the Bank 2023?

LA Knight made a bold move on Bray Wyatt but paid a big price

LA Knight has had a turnaround since dropping his Max Dupri name and association with Maximum Male Models. His first major feud on the main roster is his current one with Bray Wyatt, where things are taking an interesting turn.

He isn't expected to defeat Wyatt, but big things could be planned for him in 2023. Xero News has reported that LA Knight is the unexpected frontrunner to win the Money in the Bank briefcase next year:

"WWE are currently discussing whether to cut the MITB PLE in 2023. If they do cut it, we will find out before WrestleMania. Both MITB matches would then be on Night 1 and Night 2 of WM going forward. As it stands right now, LA Knight is the frontrunner for the briefcase next," reported Xero News.

We hope this is true because his character is well-suited to the briefcase. However, Roman Reigns still being the champion could cause problems.

#2. Hope isn't true: Akira Tozawa's tweet hinting at a WWE exit?

Akira Tozawa has had a respectable career in WWE. He has won championships and has made his name as a comedic character, and recently, Baron Corbin took him out on RAW.

There has been speculation that Akira Tozawa could be on his way out of WWE following the beatdown on RAW. We hope this isn't true, and that it's just the end of his "ninja" character in favor of a new one.

#2. Hope is true: WWE wants to bring back two released stars to work with Bray Wyatt

The 3-time World Champion may not be alone for much longer

Bray Wyatt's return has been interesting, even more so given all the variables such as the Uncle Howdy character. Wyatt has been treated well upon his comeback, and his feud with LA Knight has been met with a positive response.

This time, Wyatt may not be alone for that much longer. WrestleVotes had previously reported that Triple H was interested in bringing back Bo Dallas for the Wyatt storyline.

Xero News backed up WrestleVotes' claim, reporting that WWE could be bringing back two released stars Bo Dallas and Erick Rowan:

"Erick Rowan and Bo Dallas have been in touch with WWE as of recent, I cannot confirm they have signed yet but I was told talks have progressed well and Wyatt wants them both involved in his story."

We hope this is true because it would be interesting to see a new take on the story with big changes to Dallas and Rowan.

#1. Hope isn't true: Triple H's plans to bring back Matt Cardona/Zack Ryder?

The Game could have more returns up his sleeve

Triple H has brought back several names to WWE - many of whom were previously released. With Zack Ryder (aka Matt Cardona) posting photos on social media teasing his return, there has been a lot of speculation.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes stated that Triple H could be planning a two-for-one swoop with Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green:

"If he comes in with Chelsea Green, I don’t know. I know he really wants Chelsea back. Specifically, I know Shawn Michaels loves Chelsea Green, so if they want her you would think they kind of make a two-for-one offer, like we’ll take both you guys if you want." [H/T - GiveMeSport]

We hope this isn't true, and not for any negative reason. While Chelsea Green would be a valuable addition to either NXT or the main roster, Cardona may not enjoy the same success that he has been in the independents.

Given that Cardona is extremely fit and health-conscious, he will likely fall into the category of wrestlers with big longevity. He is better off staying a few more years in the independents, where his stock will only grow.

There will still be ample time for him to have a game-changing run in WWE, even as he gets closer to 40 years old.

#1. Hope is true: Triple H's big plans for Austin Theory

Austin Theory could be set for a major career resurgence after losing the Money in the Bank briefcase. He aptly described it as an anchor and given the circumstances of Roman Reigns being the Undisputed Universal Champion.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Triple H is planning a big change for Austin Theory - one that could be seen last week on RAW:

"The show is all about making Austin Theory dump in the selfie thing which quite frankly, if you’re gonna make him a top guy, you needed to dump it. That was very much the second-match guy gimmick anyway. So they’re dumping that and trying to get him to be more of a vicious guy and put him in there. He lost to Seth last week, but they’re gonna go with the big Seth Rollins and Austin Theory feud, it looks like. Maybe even on the pay-per-view."

We hope this is true because it's the best direction for Theory going forward.

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes