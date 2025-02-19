3 WWE couples that recently broke up

WWE has seen several superstars grow close and eventually spark up relationships with each other throughout the years. Some of these romances have led to marriage and family, while others end up going the other way.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, The Miz and Maryse, and Naomi and Jimmy Uso are just some of the well-known wrestling couples whose romance also made it to the screen. However, some couples have kept their love story backstage, at least for now, like Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser. Meanwhile, some notable WWE couples have broken up like John Cena and Nikki Bella, Edge and Lita, and even former superstars Rusev and Lana. Now, it seems like a few more current superstars have decided to part ways.

For this list, we will look at three WWE couples who recently broke up.

#3. WWE SmackDown stars Charlotte Flair and Andrade

Charlotte Flair was absent for the entirety of 2024 due to the injury that she sustained at the end of 2023. In her absence, her husband Andrade returned at that year's Royal Rumble and has competed for the company ever since. Many thought their relationship was going well as photos from their social media showed them supporting each other, but that wasn't the case.

As it turns out, reports have stated that The Queen filed for a divorce in June last year, which was finalized in October. However, this only came to light after Flair returned at this year's Royal Rumble, which she won. The former couple began dating in 2019, engaged the following year, and married in 2022.

#2. Liv Morgan and Uncle Howdy/Bo Dallas

One WWE couple that many fans may not know and was never truly confirmed by the superstars themselves was Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas, the latter currently best known as Uncle Howdy. Rumors about their dating life began in 2021 when Howdy wasn't part of the company.

Fans would see them together and they would even be spotted on other superstar's social media. Ric Flair was the one who seemingly confirmed their relationship.

In November last year, the former Women's World Champion revealed that she was single and was focusing on herself for the time being. With her comments, it's safe to assume that she was no longer dating The Wyatt Sicks leader.

#1. Former NXT Champions Cora Jade and Bron Breakker

Aside from the main roster, many current NXT stars are also dating each other. While some are still going strong like Kelani Jordan and Carmelo Hayes, Channing Lorenzo and Arianna Grace, Thea Hail and Nathan Frazer, some have broken up like NXT's Cora Jade and Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion previously shared that they began as friends at the Performance Center in 2022 and eventually began dating in the summer of 2022. They shared photos of each other but that changed in early 2024 when their online interactions were limited and they deleted their photos. However, they have since moved on, the RAW star is dating fellow superstar Izzi Dame while Cora is dating Vincent Winey.

