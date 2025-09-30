3 WWE Departures In September 2025

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 30, 2025 01:39 GMT
Andrade left WWE! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Andrade left WWE! (Credits: WWE.Com)

2025 has been a bumpy ride for many WWE Superstars as they departed from the Stamford-based promotion. The month witnessed major shake-ups from title changes, much-awaited in-ring returns, and some heartbreaking departures.

AJ Lee and Brock Lesnar made their in-ring returns at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event earlier this month. Some stars, including a former champion, have ended their stint with the World Wrestling Entertainment.

In this listicle, we look at three WWE names who departed from the Stamford-based promotion in September ahead of major events:

#3. Former WWE NXT Champion Andrade

On September 14, all major sources reported a shocking development: former United States and NXT Champion Andrade had left World Wrestling Entertainment for the second time.

The report suggested that WWE tried to reach out to the Mexican superstar multiple times, but he was "unreachable," which ultimately led to his release from the sports entertainment giant.

#2. Jazmyn Nyx

Nyx was a prominent star on the NXT brand and was looked at as one with massive potential to become a top star in the near future. However, on the September 23 edition of NXT, Jazmyn was kicked out of her heel stable, Fatal Influence, and was written off with it.

Later, Jazmyn took to her official Instagram account to reveal that she has decided to decline her new three-year extension offered by the company. She explained that the contract provided to her didn't align with her financial needs. Therefore, she chose to opt out and quit.

#1. Edris Enofe

Nyx wasn't the only NXT superstar who departed from the World Wrestling Entertainment. Within one week of her leaving the company, Edris Enofe posted a video clip of himself on his official X/Twitter account, revealing that he was quitting WWE.

In the video clip, Enofe revealed that he had been thinking about leaving the Stamford-based promotion for a long time, and now he felt it was the perfect time. He went with his gut on that. He also thanked his fellow superstars, referees, creatives, and officials, as well as his coaches.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Angana Roy
