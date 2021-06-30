3 WWE factions that broke up way too soon & 3 that went on for too long

Factions have always been important to WWE and wrestling in general. More often than not, factions have been utilized by WWE with the intent of pushing a select few stars individually.

In other cases, the company has used factions to pair up underutilized stars and give them regular TV time. The New Day is the longest-reigning faction in WWE history, going one month shy of six years together.

Even their breakup (which was because of the Draft) proved that every faction has to disband at some point. Here are factions from both sides of the coin:

#3. Broken up too soon by WWE: The Shield

The Shield made an impact in WWE like few before them

WWE has often dubbed The Shield as the greatest faction in its history. Many would disagree, but ultimately, it's subjective. What can't be disputed, however, is that few factions in WWE history made the same impact the way they did.

It was on November 18th, 2012 when The Shield made their debut. They instantly had an impact, saving CM Punk's WWE Championship reign. Had they not made an impact, Ryback could have been the WWE Champion.

Bizarre alternate timeline aside, this was the perfect place for The Shield to make their official WWE debut. The trio of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose would begin a journey together - one that saw them all reach main event superstardom.

They were dominant throughout their time together, with all of them having different but important roles. While together, they had a long undefeated streak for months, held Championships, and set records.

Reigns, in particular, set a Survivor Series elimination record in 2013 and also a Royal Rumble elimination record in 2014. It was no surprise, looking back on it, that he would become the biggest beneficiary of the faction.

After WrestleMania 30 in 2014, WWE decided that it was time for the three men to split and start their journey as singles stars. On a tragic night in June 2014, Seth Rollins would turn his back on Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, smacking them with steel chairs from behind in what many consider the greatest heel turn in WWE this past decade.

As a whole, The Shield only lasted together for one-and-a-half years together. They had reunions at later stages, but it was clear that they would never have a long-term reunion. By that point, WWE had already begun the process of establishing Reigns as the company's top star, while Rollins was arguably number two in the company at the time.

All three men ended up becoming World Champions, with Dean Ambrose eventually leaving to greener pastures in 2019. As Jon Moxley in AEW, he has had a career rejuvenation. But there's no denying how important The Shield was to his career.

Complete waste? I put your hero @WWEDanielBryan over at Mania and fought to keep Evokution together to put over The Shield. You're welcome! https://t.co/Urc2sEFgVf — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) January 20, 2017

When looking at the current timeline, it may not seem bad that WWE split The Shield when they did. But had they chosen to keep them around for another year or more, they may have had a smoother transition when making Roman Reigns the face of the company.

There could have been more options explored since The Shield only had a couple of months together as babyfaces in 2014.

