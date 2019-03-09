×
3 WWE Jobbers Who Became World Champions and 2 Champions Who Became Jobbers

Ishaan Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
09 Mar 2019

Let's take a look at Superstars who became jobbers and some who became champions
Let's take a look at Superstars who became jobbers and some who became champions

The WWE Universe is well aware of the term ‘jobber’ and ‘main eventer’. These two types are also familiar with each other as some of the current Superstars once played these two roles. Any jobber we see today has got a pretty good chance of becoming the new top star in the wrestling industry. However, reaching into that status doesn’t depend on just one factor. There are many wrestlers in WWE who are once jobbers but after some months (or years), they became show closers.

The creative team doesn’t know who may get the eyeballs of fans in the upcoming time and we all know that as well. Becky Lynch, for instance, is a wrestler WWE never thought could get into the main event scene but now, she is the hottest thing in this entire company. She was more like a mid-carder than a jobber though. However, there are still some pretty good names remaining that you may consider as your current hero. So without wasting more time, let’s take a look at some WWE jobbers who became World Champions and some Champions who are now jobbers.

#5 Jobber became champion: Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler is currently on a break with wrestling
Dolph Ziggler is currently on a break with wrestling

Now, some of you will argue that Dolph Ziggler was never a jobber as he was always in the mid-card scene. But, it isn’t the truth.

A long-time WWE fan will be able to tell that Ziggler, initially, was a jobber who rarely won any matches. Firstly, He worked as Kerwin White’s caddy and then as a member of The Spirit Squad. And even before joining WWE, he was in the same position. That time, Ziggler worked using different names.

His dream of winning the World Championship became true when his on-screen girlfriend and Smackdown’s General Manager, Vickie Guerrero awarded him the championship after Edge used his finishing move Spear despite it being banned. However, he lost the title same night to Edge and then, it took him 2 more years to win this title back. In 2013, Ziggler won the Money In The Bank contract and cashed in on Alberto Del Rio. However, this time as well his reign was brief as Ziggler lost the title after 69 days to Del Rio.

