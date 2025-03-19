3 WWE legends who WILL NOT RETURN to help Cody Rhodes under any circumstances

Cody Rhodes became a bigger target in WWE since becoming the Undisputed Champion. His biggest rival at the moment is John Cena, though The Rock is also lurking in the background along with other stars vying for the gold. Although there are some names who can rescue the Undisputed Champion, it's a limited list.

Ad

John Cena booked a date with Cody Rhodes after winning the 2025 Elimination Chamber and to ensure his spot at the top he joined forces with The Rock. Although The Cenation Leader is the next challenger on the champion's radar, other names in WWE like Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and more are also after the belt. Although The American Nightmare has a lot of support, even from a few well-known names, some of them might not be able to do anything more than cheer him on through the sidelines.

Ad

Trending

In this list, we will look at three legends who will not return to help Cody Rhodes in any circumstances:

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

#3. Brock Lesnar is not returning to WWE anytime soon

Ad

Brock Lesnar was seemingly set to be Cody Rhodes' unlikely ally on WWE after he "passed the torch" to the champion at SummerSlam 2023, the last time he had a match in the Stamford-based promotion. However, personal circumstances might not allow him to return to the company anytime soon.

Brock Lesnar was recently named in the Janel Grant-Vince McMahon lawsuit, and the chances of his appearance in WWE have become very slim. Since the lawsuit is still ongoing, it's unlikely that The Beast Incarnate will return to the company any time soon.

Ad

#2. Triple H has a close relationship with Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed Championship last year at WrestleMania XL, one man he called to the ring to celebrate with him as WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H. Both men were seen working closely on television in the past year, but despite this, The Game wouldn't be able to provide any physical assistance to the champion.

The King of Kings suffered a cardiac event in 2021 and was on the verge of heart failure. Although he underwent successful surgery, he was advised to no longer participate in any physical activities as it may aggravate his condition. Due to this, it's unlikely that The Game will rush down the ring to help Rhodes.

Ad

#1. Cody Rhodes' brother Dustin Rhodes is still in AEW

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Wrestling has more than one royal family," and Cody is part of one of the most famous wrestling families today. His late-great father Dusty Rhodes is a wrestling legend, and so is his brother Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust in WWE). But The American Nightmare cannot expect The Natural to help him come WrestleMania.

Dustin has been signed with AEW since 2019. He recently revealed that he plans to retire in All Elite Wrestling. Despite the difference in promotion, the legend always expresses support for his brother through social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback