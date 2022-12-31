As 2022 turns 2023, WWE fans are getting more and more excited for the WrestleMania season. The new year starts the road to the Royal Rumble, which could lead to some epic moments.

While there is tremendous potential in terms of moments, WWE should avoid some of them. A few instances could harm the product or could have disastrous consequences.

We will look at three such moments that shouldn't take place, along with three that should. How many of them do you think will happen? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

#6. Shouldn't happen: Ronda Rousey regains the SmackDown Women's Championship

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



How would you rate the title run overall on a scale of 1-10? Ronda Rousey’s #SmackDown Women’s Title run comes to an end at just over 80 days.How would you rate the title run overall on a scale of 1-10? Ronda Rousey’s #SmackDown Women’s Title run comes to an end at just over 80 days.How would you rate the title run overall on a scale of 1-10? https://t.co/MYQ5Avqmhl

Ronda Rousey ended 2022 on a sour note as she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair in the final WWE show of the year. Based on her previous two title reigns, it would be better if The Baddest Woman on the Planet does not regain it.

The women's division on SmackDown needed a boost, with Charlotte's comeback being a step in the right direction. Rousey isn't the same performer she was in 2018 and 2019, with her reign actively hurting the blue brand. Perhaps a stint in the tag team division with Shayna Baszler would help in that regard.

#5. Should happen: Pat McAfee returns to WWE in the Men's Royal Rumble Match

McAfee is expected to return before the Rumble.

Pat McAfee is currently away from his role as a commentator on SmackDown, taking a break from WWE to appear on ESPN College Gameday. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, he is expected to return to the company in January.

If that is the case, there would be no better way for McAfee to stage his WWE comeback than by entering the Royal Rumble Match. The popular announcer impressed in the ring earlier this year, so it isn't out of the question. The pop once his music hits could be one for the ages.

#4. Shouldn't happen: The Rock wins the Men's Royal Rumble Match

The Great One doesn't need a Rumble win.

The Rock is seemingly WWE's first choice for Roman Reigns' opponent at WrestleMania 39, and rightly so. But if the Hollywood star does return to face his cousin, it would likely mean he wins the Royal Rumble Match.

The Great One doesn't need to win the Rumble, and several full-time stars could do with such a career-making win. Triple H needs to work around it if required, with a potential Cody Rhodes victory possibly forcing The Tribal Chief to vacate the WWE Championship while keeping his Universal Title.

#3. Should happen: Sami Zayn reunites with Kevin Owens to dethrone The Usos

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana



#WWERAW We definitely getting Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs The Usos. I kinda want that match. We definitely getting Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs The Usos. I kinda want that match.#WWERAW https://t.co/4RlhmWjpF8

Sami Zayn is currently WWE's most valuable player. He is excelling in his role as The Honorary Uce and has got the fans on his side. The moment Roman Reigns kicks him out of The Bloodline will break everybody's hearts, but it will create a massive babyface.

Lest we forget, Zayn in NXT was one of the purest babyfaces in recent WWE history. Pair that with his storied history with Kevin Owens, and we have one hell of an angle. It seems like the two frenemies will reunite ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Sami and KO are the perfect pair to end The Usos' record-breaking Tag Team Title reign. Given their incredible chemistry in the ring, there is tremendous potential in the tag team run.

#2. Shouldn't happen: Cody Rhodes faces Seth Rollins in a non-title match

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Cody Rhodes is not eager to face Seth Rollins again. Cody Rhodes is not eager to face Seth Rollins again. https://t.co/MVnCYURh4R

Cody Rhodes will likely return in the Royal Rumble Match, and he would be a worthy winner. However, if he doesn't win, WWE should avoid booking him against Seth Rollins if there isn't a title on the line.

The American Nightmare's Hell in a Cell victory over The Visionary was the perfect way to end their rivalry. Pretty much anything else would be unable to follow that epic match unless their fourth match ends with Cody winning his first world title in WWE.

#1. Should happen: Rhea Ripley wins the Royal Rumble and becomes Women's Champion at WrestleMania 39

Jay Carson @FreeWrestleMind



I said what I said Rhea Ripley should WIN the 2023 Women’s Royal RumbleI said what I said Rhea Ripley should WIN the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble I said what I said 💯 https://t.co/T11WCCCwU6

Rhea Ripley has enjoyed a brilliant last few months. Ever since she returned from her injury in July, The Eradicator has been booked like a monster. She is essentially The Judgment Day's muscle and has helped her stablemates win countless matches.

Meanwhile, Ripley remains formidable in the ring and is yet to receive the RAW Women's Championship match she earned before getting injured. She should earn it again, this time by winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Rhea Ripley can face either Bianca Belair or Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, with both matches making sense. Either way, she must leave Hollywood with either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Title.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes