3 WWE romantic angles that worked and 2 that failed

Romance angles in WWE are something that can be hit and miss. Romantic relationships are a classic storyline that has been explored multiple times over the years, with varying success.

The most recent romantic storylines in WWE have been different in terms of reception from the fans. At the start of 2020, the WWE Universe was invested in the budding relationship between Otis and Mandy Rose, especially when the pair managed to overcome the obstacles in their way in the form of Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville.

However, the current romance angle on SmackDown has had the fans divided. Over the past few months, a relationship has been blossoming between Aalyah, the daughter of Rey Mysterio, and Murphy, the former disciple of Seth Rollins. The storyline has received mixed reviews, especially as fans learned about the large age gap between Aalyah and Murphy.

So, let's look at some of the romantic storylines that were a big success in WWE and others that failed to hit the mark.

#5 WWE romantic angle that worked: AJ Lee and Daniel Bryan (and CM Punk and Kane)

During her hugely successful WWE career, AJ Lee was no stranger to romantic storylines. Towards the end of 2011, a romance was struck up between Lee and Daniel Bryan, who at the time was WWE Champion, and a heel. Lee was desperate to be on the receiving end of Bryan's affections, but he didn't quite return the same feelings.

The pair later came to blows when Bryan blamed Lee for his WrestleMania loss to Sheamus when he was defeated with a single brogue kick as Lee gave him a good luck kiss.

CM Punk and Kane were later brought into the storyline, and Lee often sided with Punk in matches during his feud against Bryan. The angle even involved a wedding between Bryan and Lee, which resulted in Daniel Bryan being left at the altar by AJ, who decided that she would rather take the job of RAW General Manager instead.

The storyline was one of the biggest of the year and established AJ Lee and Daniel Bryan as two huge WWE superstars. The angle eventually led to the Yes Movement, which was one of the most notable and best-loved WWE storylines of the last decade.