3 WWE stars who were called the 'new Rey Mysterio:' Where are they now?

Rey Mysterio made his wrestling debut a little over 30 years ago. He was initially frowned upon for his height and stature but soon his in-ring capabilities wowed the audience.

The Master of the 619 was inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year. On SmackDown last week, he started his third reign as United States Champion. The 48-year-old's illustrious career in the ring has had a widespread influence across the world and not only in the squared circle.

Below is a list of talents WWE tried to instigate as the next Rey Mysterio:

#3. Kalisto

Kalisto was associated with Lucha Libre Worldwide before gaining prominence in WWE. He signed with the company in 2013 and competed on NXT, where he formed alliances with Sin Cara and Ricardo Rodriguez. In the years that followed, he was pushed to the main roster, where he won the United States Championship and the Cruiserweight Title.

Toward the end of his WWE run, he teamed up with Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado to form Lucha House Party. Kalisto's high-flying and captivating skills left fans in awe. In April 2021, Kalisto's WWE contract expired. In November that year he appeared on an edition of AEW Dynamite where he competed under the name Samuray del Sol. However, there was no update on whether he had officially signed with them.

In March this year, the 36-year old debuted on DDT Pro-Wrestling against Yuki Ueno.

#2. Sin Cara

The 45-year-old briefly competed on IMPACT Wrestling before making his way to the Connecticut-based promotion. He made his official SmackDown debut in 2011 where he donned a mask and lucha style inspired by Mistico.

For a while he ditched the mask and signature look but that failed to engage fans. During his WWE tenure, Sin Cara won the NXT Tag Team Titles alongside Kalisto. His masks covered his full face, concealing his identity much like Rey Mysterio's which revealed only a portion of their features.

Sin Cara was released from WWE in 2019 and returned to compete on the independent circuit. He is currently active on Lucha Lubre AAA Worldwide.

#1. Rey Mysterio's son Dominik

Having someone like Rey Mysterio as a father, fans assumed Dominik would follow in his footsteps. While he did to some extent, his association with Judgment Day threw him off-track, as per his father.

The 26-year old picked up a few of the United States Champion's in-ring style and manoeuvres but not in entirety. He continues to mock Rey Mysterio and has created an identity by distancing himself from his family. Dom Dom is in his first reign as the NXT North American Championship.

While some wanted him to follow in the WWE Hall of Famer's footsteps, it seems he has already created a clear cut path for himself. He does not wear a mask like the many Lucha wrestlers before him. From being the only father-son Tag Team Champions to going up against each other at WrestleMania 39, The Judgment Day member and the Hall of Famer have been on quite the adventurous run in WWE.