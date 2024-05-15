3 WWE stars who can help Jey Uso if Uncle Howdy targets him

In recent weeks, Jey Uso's entrance has taken on a whole new life as the WWE Universe has looked to use their phone lights to create an even more absorbing atmosphere and sight as he makes his way to the ring. Many have noticed that the lights echo that of the iconic fireflies that were seen all over the arena when the late great Bray Wyatt made his entrance.

Following RAW this Monday, Uso said that he is happy to continue on the legacy of the former WWE Champion. While it may seem like a touching tribute, Jey may now have inadvertently made himself a target of the expected Wyatt Six faction, which is seemingly set to debut in the coming weeks, led by Uncle Howdy.

If Wyatt Six does indeed go after The Yeet Master, here are three WWE stars who may come to the aid of Jey should he find himself outnumbered:

#3. An unlikely family member makes his WWE debut

Since the summer of 2023, Jey Uso has gone out on his own as he looked to distance himself from his family and The Bloodline. However, while his time in the faction ended badly, it cannot be denied that having numbers on his side helped bring him success.

Considering their tough attitude and exterior it seems unlikely that the new look Bloodline consists of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa will be coming to the aid of Jey Uso anytime soon.

Therefore in a surprise for many, the WWE Universe could see Jacob Fatu join forces with Jey on Monday Night RAW in the latter's feud with Wyatt Six.

#2. The Honorary Uce helps his ''brother!''

One of the most unlikely pairings that fans have gravitated towards in recent years is the brotherly bond between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. Originally butting heads in The Bloodline, the two superstars formed a bond after they both left the faction and showed that you do not have to share blood to be a family.

Today, they are arguably the two most beloved superstars on the RAW roster, showcasing on various backstage segments that they still have each other's backs. During a recent interview on WWE's The Bump, Jey Uso revealed why Sami Zayn is his favorite performer in the company today.

"If you pay attention to Sami Zayn, pay attention to him, his promos, the way he works in the ring… My favorite performer. I want to tag with him. I want to do everything with him. He needs to give me that run. Hey, give me a shot at that Intercontinental Championship, Sami Zayn!" he said.

Given their mutual respect for one another, do not be surprised if Sami Zayn is the first person in line to come to Jey Uso's aid if Uncle Howdy and the rest of his potential faction look to attack the former member of The Bloodline.

#1. An iconic WWE tag team reunites

One of the biggest storylines heading into WrestleMania 40 was the Brother vs. Brother showdown between Jey and Jimmy Uso. While fans were excited to see the pair face off the match failed to excite the crowd.

Speaking to ESPN ahead of his matchup with Jimmy at The Show of Shows, Jey pleaded to his brother for them to settle their differences after the match, in the hope that the two of them could potentially reunite.

"If you’re [Jimmy Uso] down to level back up with me and just be tight, we can go out there and hash it out in front of the whole world. But I promise you, I will leave mine in the ring. I’m always going to love you. You’re my twin brother, alright? Whatever happens after this, I’m always going to love you. I would love to just [clap]. After one, two, and three, whether it be me or you, man, we could be The Usos again. That’s me, though! [I] can’t do it running around with this Bloodline, though!" he said.

Following WrestleMania 40, it seems as though Jimmy is slowly returning to becoming a face once again after Solo Sikoa and a debuting Tama Tonga brutally kicked him out of The Bloodline.

Having been absent since the SmackDown after WrestleMania 40, a great way for Jimmy to make his return to WWE could be for him to come to his brother's aid if the Wyatt Six attack Jey, leading to the reformation of arguably the greatest tag team in WWE history.