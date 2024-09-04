3 WWE stars who can join The Judgment Day after their latest failure

The Judgment Day hasn't had a lot of success on WWE RAW lately mainly in their feud against The Terror Twins, who have found themselves another partner, hence increasing their numbers. However, the group also has some friends across the company who could assist them in their quest for vengeance.

The Judgment Day and The Terror Twins' feud continued during the latest edition of WWE RAW. After Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley defeated Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, the latter duo got revenge by attacking The Eradicator on the recent Monday show. However, Damian and Rhea managed to get the upper hand again later in the episode with assistance from Jey Uso. Due to Uso joining up with Ripley and Priest, The Judgment Day may also look to add more people to their ranks.

For this list, we will look at three WWE Superstars The Judgment Day could add to their faction after what transpired on RAW.

#3. The Judgment Day could still utilize the deal they had with The Bloodline under new management

Last year, Rhea Ripley struck a partnership with The Bloodline, but a lot has changed between both groups since then. Not only is Rhea now removed from the stable, but The Bloodline now has new members and is headed by Solo Sikoa.

Like The Judgment Day, Solo Sikoa's Bloodline is facing a major threat in Roman Reigns, though they have somewhat subdued him for a while. However, Finn Balor could contact Sikoa and tell him that the new Judgment Day is still interested in partnering with Solo's group, sharing how they could benefit from additional protection. With this, Sikoa could send his very own enforcer, Jacob Fatu, to temporarily be with the group especially with Jey Uso's presence now lingering.

#2. Drew McIntyre could ask for some backup

Drew McIntyre also has some history with The Judgment Day, though it was when the group still had Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Nowadays, he is more occupied with his feud against CM Punk, which was seen on this week's Monday Night RAW.

After what McIntyre did to Punk this week, The Scottish Warrior could ensure he will always be guarded by partnering with the group. In return, Drew could compete alongside them especially since he also has a history with both Damian and Jey.

#1. Dominik Mysterio could call a friend from WWE SmackDown

Despite being one of the biggest heels on WWE today, Dominik Mysterio still has some friends across the companies, some of them are currently on SmackDown. One of them is Logan Paul, and both men even previously entertained the idea of being a tag team.

Logan lost the United States Championship to LA Knight at SummerSlam and hasn't been involved in any feuds since. Since he may not have anybody to face on SmackDown yet, he could take a trip to RAW and join The Judgment Day.

