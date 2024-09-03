Starting a romantic storyline with Rhea Ripley; Feuding with top champion? — 4 directions for Jey Uso following WWE RAW

Jey Uso has been riding high on momentum on Monday Night RAW as he is in the Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender's tournament finals. However, his storyline on the red brand seems to have taken an interesting turn lately. This week on RAW, the former Bloodline member teamed up with Damian Priest to battle Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in a tag team match.

The unexpected alliance and his budding friendship with The Terror Twins have added excitement to his ongoing storyline. Moreover, a subtle yet romantic angle seems to be brewing between The YEET Master and Rhea Ripley lately. Besides, tensions flared up between Main Event Jey and Bron Breakker last night.

Let's look at four directions for Jey Uso following WWE RAW.

#4. Feud with Bron Breakker on WWE RAW

This week on RAW, reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker confronted Jey Uso backstage and tried to get into the latter's head. The 26-year-old attempted to intimidate the former Bloodline member, asking him to abandon the tournament. This seems to be a clear indication that a feud between the two is on the horizon.

In light of the ongoing segment, WWE has seemingly sown the seeds of this highly anticipated showdown. Jey is expected to go right after Breakker and feud with the latter in the coming weeks. He will likely win the Fatal Four-Way Match next week. The Triple H-led creative team could then book the title match at the upcoming Bad Blood Premium Live Event.

#3. Jey Uso might suffer The Judgment Day's wrath

While maintaining a friendship with Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso has made new enemies in the form of The Judgment Day. There's a good possibility that he could face repercussions for going against the heel faction. The YEET Master is all set to compete in the finals of the Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender's tournament on the RAW Season Premiere next week.

However, Finn Balor and Co. could squander Jey's opportunity and squash his title aspirations, as the embers of resentment may have been burning deep inside them. Jey could suffer The Judgment Day's wrath for going against the stable and aligning with The Terror Twins.

This could eventually herald a new program between the former Bloodline member and the heel faction on Monday Night RAW.

#2. Forms a tag team with Damian Priest; chases World Tag Team Title

The latest edition of RAW showcased a budding friendship between Damian Priest and Jey Uso, as the latter kept their differences aside and teamed up with The Archer of Infamy for a tag team match against The Judgment Day. However, this could backfire with the heel faction possibly costing Jey his Intercontinental Championship opportunity.

Following this, The YEET Master could officially form a tag team with Damian Priest and chase the World Tag Team Championship. With a common enemy on the radar, the prospect of it happening is good. Jey and Priest could challenge Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the coveted title, heralding a new feud in the tag team division.

The newly formed friendship between Jey Uso and The Punisher on the latest edition of RAW seems to be the harbinger of this potential storyline.

#1. Starts a romantic relationship with Rhea Ripley

One of the possible directions for Jey Uso following this week's Monday Night RAW is a romantic storyline with Rhea Ripley. A romantic relationship seems to be brewing between the two ever since Mami returned to WWE following her injury.

There have been numerous occasions when Jey expressed his inclination towards Ripley. Similarly, the former Women's World Champion has shown her fondness for the 39-year-old. Last night, the two superstars finally came on the same page. Moreover, Rhea Ripley was seen embracing Main Event Jey Uso after the latter's victory.

The events of last night seem to be a subtle indication that fans might get to see Rhea and Jey starting a romantic storyline on RAW in the coming weeks. This will undeniably add a whole new layer of excitement within the WWE Universe.

