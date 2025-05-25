3 WWE stars who can step up to Seth Rollins' faction after Saturday Night's Main Event

Seth Rollins unveiled a huge surprise at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The Visionary had a third member ready to take down CM Punk and Sami Zayn. Bronson Reed returned from injury and stunned everybody by joining forces with The Visionary, despite their past issues.
Paul Heyman has three prominent names in his faction now: a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion in Seth Rollins, a former Intercontinental Champion in Bron Breakker, and now a former NXT North American Champion in Bronson Reed.
CM Punk and Sami Zayn will seemingly have difficulty stepping up to the group. That said, this listicle will look at three superstars who can join Punk and Zayn to fight Seth Rollins' faction.
#3. Three-time WWE Champion Sheamus
Sheamus is a main event superstar who has not been featured in a high-profile storyline in years. The three-time WWE Champion can be an apt choice to team up with CM Punk against Seth Rollins and Co. The Celtic Warrior has had a heated rivalry with Bron Breakker in the past. Hence, he can be brought in as The Straight Edge Superstar's ally in the ongoing storyline.
Booking Sheamus alongside CM Punk and Sami Zayn will put him in the spotlight again. The 47-year-old superstar is seemingly in the last leg of his career and needs some big matches before he eventually signs off.
Sheamus is currently feuding with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory on RAW. The storyline arguably doesn't justify his stature in the promotion. He has feuded with legends like John Cena and Triple H in the past. Considering his status, Sheamus would be the perfect man to help the babyfaces against Paul Heyman and company.
#2. Roman Reigns
The best choice to team up with CM Punk and Sami Zayn will perhaps be Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has been away from TV after being attacked by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. Although Reigns is not on the best of terms with Punk due to their past rivalry, he can set aside those differences for now and take down Seth Rollins and his cohorts.
Roman Reigns can return at either Money in the Bank on June 7 or at SummerSlam 2025 in August, like last year. Since The Head of the Table now has a score to settle with Paul Heyman, he will certainly target The Wiseman's group upon his arrival.
#1. Goldberg
Goldberg is speculated to return to WWE for one final bout. What if that turns out to be a match against Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed? A Spear vs. Spear contest against Breakker has been rumored for quite some time.
If Roman Reigns doesn't return by SummerSlam or refuses to help Punk, The Best in the World can contact Goldberg and request him to be on his team for The Biggest Party of the Summer.
The 58-year-old legend's last match in WWE could be against Rollins and Co. He could ride off into the sunset after beating the heel trio.