3 WWE stars who can win the World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso

Jey Uso is having the time of his life as the World Heavyweight Champion. Since defeating Gunther at WrestleMania 41, The YEET Master has been unstoppable and is riding high on momentum. However, sooner than later, he will drop his title, but the big question is: who will be the superstar to dethrone him?

Right now, there is a long list of deserving candidates to be the next World Heavyweight Champion. Some fit best in current stories, while others are long awaiting their moment in the company. No matter who it is, Triple H will eventually pick a major player to defeat Jey and solidify them as the next face of RAW.

Here are three WWE stars who can win the World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso:

#3. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. Defeating two of the biggest stars of the industry makes him a strong contender for a world title shot. And sooner or later, he could be the one to beat up Jey Uso and win the coveted title that once rested on his shoulders.

Besides, his new alliance with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker has completely changed the game on Monday Night RAW. This week, Heyman made it clear that The Visionary wanted the World Heavyweight Championship. While he did get his title match on the show, it ended in a disqualification.

This was a clear indication that Rollins will go after Main Event Jey at one point or the other and he could be the superstar to dethrone The YEET Master.

#2. Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE right now. He has been dominating the landscape since his main roster debut. In just a year, Breakker has become a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and that is indeed quite impressive. It is a clear indication that the company holds him in high regard and is ready for a world title push.

Currently, the 27-year-old is working alongside Paul Heyman, who is nurturing him to be the next big thing in the company. Bron Breakker has everything that is required to be the face of the company. He is one of the prime candidates to beat Jey Uso to become the World Heavyweight Champion down the line.

Winning the coveted title would allow WWE to push Breakker into the main event scene and establish him as a top-tier star.

#1. Sami Zayn could dethrone Jey Uso

If any superstar deserves to beat Jey Uso and take the title away, it's Sami Zayn. The world title has remained out of his reach throughout his WWE career. Despite being part of some of the biggest storylines in the company's history, he could not win the big one.

But the dream can come true next year as The Honorary Uce could dethrone The YEET Master. Sami Zayn could win the 2026 Royal Rumble and go on to challenge Jey Uso for the coveted title at WrestleMania 42. Both have a rich history that dates back to their brotherly bond in The Bloodline.

If Sami defeats Jey to become the World Heavyweight Champion, it could be a storybook ending to his hunt for championship gold. So, the Canadian star has a very good chance to take the gold away from The YEET Master.

