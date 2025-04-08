3 WWE stars Charlotte Flair had issues with in the ring on live television

Charlotte Flair is considered one of the most skilled and accomplished WWE Superstars of this generation. She is a 14-time women's champion in the main roster and became the first woman to win the Royal Rumble twice.

Ad

Charlotte Flair has been involved with the wrestling industry from a young age through her father, WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair. In 2012, she officially joined the Stamford-based promotion as a superstar and success followed her since. While she garnered many fans over the years, she also made enemies along the way.

In this list, we will look at three WWE stars Charlotte Flair had issues with on live television.

#3. Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton went off-script on the recent SmackDown episode

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton is one of the matches set for WrestleMania 41, which will be for the WWE Women's Championship. Both women have been going back and forth on the mic in recent weeks, and things definitely heated up during last week's segment.

It was already reported that a few weeks ago, Charlotte went off-script when they had a backstage segment. However, things escalated last week when Tiffany referenced Charlotte's three divorces while Flair mentioned Ludwig Kaiser being in her DMs.

Ad

#2. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had a messy championship exchange

Expand Tweet

Ad

Becky Lynch and Charlotte may have started as friends in the Stamford-based promotion, but their relationship soured when they both became the top stars on the main roster. Their dislike for one another became more apparent during a title exchange in 2021.

In the 2021 WWE Draft, former RAW Women's Champion Charlotte was drafted to SmackDown, with Lynch as the Women's Champion of the blue brand. As a result, they were supposed to have a simple title exchange, but Charlotte dropped the title in the ring which angered Becky. Flair eventually picked it up and handed it to then General Manager Sonya Deville, handing it to Becky before Lynch tossed it to Flair.

Ad

#1. Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair got into a shoot fight in 2021

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nia Jax and The Queen are well-known friends in WWE. Even when the former wasn't with the company a few years ago, they still hung out and have a pretty close relationship. However, things still took a dip in 2021.

On the August 30, 2021, episode of Monday Night RAW, Charlotte and Nia Jax battled in a singles match. Although it started like any other match, things looked a bit more off and awkward when Flair slapped Nia and the latter shoved her into the ropes. They continued being physical until Jax picked up the win.

Years later, The Irresistible Force revealed on Renee Paquette's podcast that there was some miscommunication between them and she was just as confused as everybody else when Flair started to get increasingly physical.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More