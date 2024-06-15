3 WWE stars’ family members who could get involved at Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland is a few hours away, and the match card is stacked. Five titles will be on the line, and the buildup of these feuds has been intense.

A few emotional bouts, like Drew McIntyre looking to become World Heavyweight Champion in front of his home crowd and Cody Rhodes defending his title in an 'I Quit' Match, are sure to steal the show.

On that note, let's take a look at a few potential family members of WWE Superstars who could get involved in an emotionally charged Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

#3. Sami Zayn's wife could convince Otis to stand up to Chad Gable

Chad Gable was on the rise to stardom and his WWE match with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship left an impressionable mark on everyone.

In April of this year, things took a drastic turn when he was unable to defeat Sami Zayn on RAW and get his hands on the IC Title. An infuriated Gable then attacked Zayn who was hugging his wife, Khadija Farhat, to celebrate his victory.

She was ringside for her husband's match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in Canada last year. Sami Zayn tends to keep his family out of the limelight and was initially hesitant about her being on WWE television.

The feud between Sami Zayn and Chad Gable has become somewhat personal, with the former attempting to help The Alpha Academy members. Otis has shown signs of defying Gable in the past few weeks, but he has been reluctant to cross his master.

If Khadija Farhat is at the event and Chad Gable's new sinister attitude makes him viciously attack Zayn in front of her, she could convince Otis to help the champion and eventually stand up to the 38-year-old menacing RAW star.

#2. Cody Rhodes' wife and mother could be the reason he 'quits'

Brandi Rhodes last appeared on WWE television for WrestleMania 40, by her husband Cody Rhodes' side in his entrance, and also to celebrate his win.

She does not actively compete in the company but has kept abreast of Cody's storylines and feuds. However, this does not stop her from sharing her thoughts on social media. The American Nightmare is set to face AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle in an 'I Quit' Match. This comes after The Phenomenal One was determined to get a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship after Backlash France.

Brandi Rhodes has not given any updates on her whereabouts at this time, so there is a possibility that she is in Scotland tonight. While we don't know if Brandi will be in attendance or not, Cody Rhodes did share that his mother, Michelle Rubio, had accompanied him to Scotland.

Mama Rhodes was an instrumental topic in The American Nightmare's feud with The Rock and Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40. Thus making her and Brandi targets for AJ Styles if he chooses to cross lines and threaten them to make Cody Rhodes quit.

#1. Drew McIntyre's brother John Galloway could help him even the odds

Expand Tweet

A day before the Scottish premium live event, Drew McIntyre shared a heartbreaking update about his wife. Kaitlyn Frohnapfel had to undergo emergency surgery. She was ringside for his title win at WrestleMania 40 and has always been supportive of her husband's career.

At the kickoff event on Friday, The Scottish Warrior highlighted the importance of winning and bringing the title home for his wife. However, another member of Drew's family could be in attendance tonight. McIntyre's brother John Galloway attended WrestleMania this year and addressed the incident of the World Title changing hands within a matter of minutes.

John Galloway was also in attendance for Clash at the Castle in 2022, cheering on his brother. Despite not being associated with the wrestling industry, Galloway could get involved in Drew McIntyre's match. He could be present ringside to help his brother out if The Judgment Day or CM Punk attempt an interference.

McIntyre is the hometown hero and a fan favorite. Having his brother by his side at such a moment would be nothing short of an emotionally inspirational way to kick off his World Championship reign if he wins tonight.