3 WWE stars to get buried at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is on the horizon, and the excitement among the WWE Universe is at an all-time high. The Grandest Stage Of Them All is set to feature some of the biggest matches and a plethora of massive names from the industry, and more matches are seemingly set to be made official on the upcoming episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

Throughout the Road to WrestleMania 41, WWE has managed to build a number of superstars, giving them the chance to make headlines all around the world. Some of these names have been working hard to cement their positions at the pinnacle of the industry but might not be able to retain their spot.

Considering the challenges they are set to go through at WrestleMania, it is very likely that WWE will bury some of these stars to keep the top names on the winning side. This could lead to a massive disappointment for some stars, as well as the fans, who had been expecting a new main eventer on the roster.

Let's check out a few names who could get buried at WrestleMania 41.

#3. Nick Aldis if he faces Randy Orton in an impromptu match

Randy Orton is in search of a new opponent for The Show of Shows. The Viper was initially set to face Kevin Owens in a singles match at WrestleMania, but the latter announced his neck injury last week on SmackDown, altering WWE's plans for the big event.

Nick Aldis then canceled Orton's match against Owens, which has raised speculation that the Viper might go on to face the general manager of SmackDown on the massive stage.

If a match between the two takes place, it is clear that the Viper could pick an easy victory. However, this could end up burying Nick Aldis right after his much-awaited return to WWE TV, leading to him taking some time off before his return as the GM.

#2. Gunther squashes Jey Uso at WrestleMania

Jey Uso shocked the world when he ended up winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match by eliminating some of the biggest names, including John Cena. The star chose Gunther as his WrestleMania opponent, and the feud between the two has been quite intriguing.

Gunther has dominated the entire roster as the World Heavyweight Champion and has managed to defeat Main Event Jey Uso in the past as well. Considering the feud that has been building up between the two men and the action that has unfolded in the past, Jey Uso is speculated to clinch his first World title victory on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, considering the massive name Gunther has made for himself and the effect a loss could have on his character, WWE could let the Ring General squash Jey Uso and bury him once again to retain his title.

#1. Charlotte Flair loses due to backstage heat

One of the biggest names in the women's division, Charlotte Flair, has a high chance of getting buried at WrestleMania 41. The Queen is set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All and has had some backstage heat lately.

Stratton and Flair engaged in a fiery promo segment last week on SmackDown, where they ended up going off-script. Reports suggest that Charlotte Flair was the one to go off-script first, which could be the reason WWE punishes her with a loss at The Show of Shows.

A potential loss against Stratton could bury Flair as a star and force her to begin a feud with a mid-card name before challenging for the Women's title again. Time will tell what WWE has in store for these stars at WrestleMania.

