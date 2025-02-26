3 WWE stars Liv Morgan dated in real life & 2 she dated in storyline

Liv Morgan has climbed her way to the top of WWE with sheer hard work. She is ranked among the top women in the industry today.

Morgan shot to fame as a member of The Riott Squad but struggled after the group disbanded. The creative team involved her in many storylines, which saw her get a push and then fall out of them.

Her work with Rhea Ripley helped her rise to prominence and become a world champion. Fans have backed The Judgment Day member who has proven her critics wrong with her work.

Liv Morgan has fallen into quite a few real-life and storyline relationships while working for WWE.

Check out the three WWE stars who have dated Liv Morgan in real life and two who did purely as part of a storyline.

#5. Real life: Enzo Amore

Enzo Amore has spoken about how he helped Liv Morgan get a tryout in the company. The two dated soon after, but their relationship didn’t go well, according to Liv.

In an interview, Enzo detailed how the two met and how things progressed to her getting a job in the Stamford-based promotion. Then, the two started dating. He noted that she went on to become the company’s champion.

"The girl that I got a job in the WWE, my ex, is now their champion, Liv Morgan. I managed the Hooters that she worked at. I went to go get food at Christmas and I saw her, and I asked about her. They said she wanted to be a wrestler, we connected, and then I got her a tryout, she got signed, and I dated her. Now she’s the champion."

The Women’s World Champion’s first relationship in the company was with Enzo Amore. She has had a couple of more since.

#4. Storyline: Lana (fka CJ Perry) had an angle with Liv Morgan

As noted earlier, WWE put Liv Morgan in some random storylines to get her going but failed to make any impact. In December 2019, she was thrown into a storyline involving Lana, Rusev, and Bobby Lashley.

Morgan surprisingly interrupted Lana and Lashley’s on-screen wedding ceremony on the December 30, 2019 episode of RAW to reveal that she was in a relationship with Lana. The angle was quite bizarre and saw her team with Rusev for some time.

The short-lived feud and storyline did not do her any favors. However, she did enjoy an on-screen relationship with former WWE Superstar Lana who is also her real-life friend.

#3. Real life: Bo Dallas (aka Uncle Howdy)

Bo Dallas returned to WWE after Bray Wyatt’s passing to take on the role of Uncle Howdy. In 2021, it was rumored that he was romantically linked to Liv Morgan in real life.

Even Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR) had reported that Liv was spending time with Bo off-screen on their farm. WWE Hall of Famer also confirmed the relationship at one point with a comment on his To Be The Man podcast.

"I was so happy to see Bray [Wyatt]. I just saw Barry's sister the other day, Mike's wife. And Mike was there at the 30th anniversary [of RAW]. Mike Rotunda, Barry [Windham]'s brother-in-law. So, he [Barry] is recovering. He is here in Tampa... He's out what they call The Compound. That would be the Bray Wyatt/Mike Rotunda compound. Bo's got a bunch of property out there. Bo is with Liv Morgan now. I think, are they married? I don't know. Yeah, and I saw JoJo, Bray's wife. Yeah, they're a very happy family," he said.

While the two stars were romantically involved for some time in real life, they fell apart. Liv has since confirmed that she was single and not looking for a relationship. The reason for that might be linked to the next entry on the list.

#2. Storyline: Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day

Liv Morgan’s current on-screen sweetheart is WWE’s biggest heartthrob, Dominik Mysterio. After betraying Rhea Ripley and parting ways with his Mami, Dominik has been romantically involved with Liv Morgan on-screen.

During their time together, Liv won the Women’s World Championship and had a lengthy run with the title. Her reign was made more entertaining thanks to Judgment Day’s drama and Dominik Mysterio’s actions.

The duo is still together on-screen, and fans are patiently waiting for how their relationship pans out. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio married his long-time girlfriend Marie Juliette in real life on March 6, 2024.

#1. Real life: WWE Superstar Tyler Bate

Tyler Bate is yet to get going on the main roster. The former member of New Catch Republic suffered an injury that stopped his run on the big stage.

Behind the scenes, Tyler Bate has dated the former Women’s World Champion. The two were romantically involved around the time when they were working in NXT. There were several pictures of them online that lit a fire in the speculations.

The Big Strong Boi has seemingly dated more than one WWE star in his time with the company. It’s unclear just when he got together with Liv Morgan and how long their relationship lasted.

