3 WWE stars who could be revealed as the leader of the new ‘Shield’

A mysterious faction known as the new "Shield," has shown up on WWE NXT. They made their first appearance at Vengeance Day on Saturday, where they attacked NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer, as well as NXT Champion Oba Femi.

Ad

The new "Shield" also wreaked havoc in the final minutes of NXT on Tuesday when they were seen leaving the arena after destroying a room. It is unclear who these guys are or what their goals are, but Oba Femi has already called them out.

Meanwhile, speculation continues regarding who their leader might be. In this article, we take a look at three WWE stars who could be revealed as the leader of the new "Shield."

Ad

Trending

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

#3. Finn Balor continues to struggle with The Judgment Day

Ad

The former Universal Champion continues to struggle as the leader of The Judgment Day amid tension with Dominik Mysterio and former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. At the same time, he has yet to achieve any success in singles competition, missing out on title opportunities and the chance to enter the Elimination Chamber following his loss to Seth Rollins in the main event of RAW.

Thus, Finn Balor could be looking for a fresh start, and this new, mysterious faction could be the direction he is looking for in WWE. The former Universal Champion may leave The Judgment Day and use the new "Shield" to attack Dirty Dom before turning his focus to other major stars on RAW.

Ad

#2. Karrion Kross is in search of a new faction following the Final Testament split

Ad

Karrion Kross has moved to singles competition after WWE split The Final Testament following the releases of The AOP and Paul Ellering. Now, he and his wife, Scarlett, are in search of their next storyline, which could potentially be the new "Shield."

Recently, fans saw Karrion Kross playing mind games with Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins to convince them to turn heel. If the two superstars continue to ignore him, Kross could order the mysterious faction to attack Zayn and Rollins, subsequently revealing himself as its new leader.

Ad

#1. Seth Rollins was part of the original Shield in WWE

Ad

Seth Rollins is a likely choice given that he was an integral part of the original "Shield" alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, which debuted in WWE on November 18, 2012, at Survivor Series.

Therefore, it makes sense for him to be revealed as the leader of the mysterious faction since Ambrose is no longer with WWE and Roman Reigns is out due to injury.

It will also allow The Visionary to have a heel turn, which would make sense since his rivals, Roman Reigns and CM Punk, are also faces. This could help him achieve his goal of reclaiming the World Heavyweight Championship.

As a matter of fact, the new "Shield" might appear at the Elimination Chamber to assault the other participants and allow Rollins to win, while they could target The OTC as well, who is expected to show up and seek revenge on Seth Rollins after the events at the Royal Rumble.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback