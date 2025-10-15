3 WWE stars who could turn heel following Seth Rollins’ injury

Seth Rollins has become the hottest topic among fans of late, as a lot of things have been going on around him lately. The premature breakup of The Vision on RAW this week left fans reeling in shock as no one saw it coming. Since then, there have been whispers growing louder that Rollins may be dealing with a real-life shoulder injury.What added further fuel to those rumors was The Visionary getting pulled out of WWE's upcoming tour to Japan. The recent developments seem to indicate that he may actually be injured and might go on a hiatus. If that happens, there would be a huge void of a heel superstar on Monday Night RAW and the company might have to look to tackle that crisis.Let's take a look at three WWE stars who could turn heel following Seth Rollins' injury:#3. Jey UsoThe YEET Master has been undergoing a seismic character transition on Monday Night RAW lately. The once-jolly Jey Uso has now adopted a more serious and focused mindset. However, this week on RAW, he lost the opportunity to become the Number One Contender for the World Heavyweight Championship as CM Punk outsmarted him in the Triple Threat Match to win.There is a good possibility that Jey Uso could turn heel by attacking The Best in the World. He could vent out his frustrations at not getting a shot at the coveted title, prompting his character change. This would help WWE fill Seth Rollins' void if the latter were to go on hiatus due to injury. Besides, it would be a great opportunity to pull the trigger on Jey's heel turn, which seems inevitable.#2. LA KnightLA Knight is one of the biggest babyfaces currently on Monday Night RAW. He has been battling The Vision for the past few weeks and has fallen prey to the heel faction numerous times. Besides, The Megastar has also failed to get any closer to the World Heavyweight Championship as he lost his Number One Contenders match this week on RAW.Unable to find himself out of the misery, Knight could officially turn heel on RAW. He could also end up joining Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed now that Seth Rollins is injured and has been ousted from The Vision. This could give rise to a massive twist that may leave fans astonished. Moreover, it could give rise to a fresh dynamic in the upcoming storylines.#1. CM Punk may turn heel following Seth Rollins' injuryCM Punk has been battling Seth Rollins and Co. for the past few months on RAW. However, being a beloved babyface has led him nowhere, and he has not been able to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. But the fact that Rollins' stablemates turned on him could lure Punk to use it as an opportunity to turn things in his favor.In a stunning twist, The Best in the World could join forces with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to win the World Heavyweight Championship. This could be one of the biggest plot twists that may leave fans reeling. CM Punk could fill Seth Rollins' potential void as a vicious heel on RAW if the latter gets away from the programming due to his injury.