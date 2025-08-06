3 WWE Stars Who Are Friends with Brock Lesnar in Real-Life and 2 Who Hate Him

Brock Lesnar shocked the world with his return at WWE SummerSlam 2025, and the world has still not been able to stop talking about him. The Beast Incarnate made headlines around the world with his appearance, and fans have given a mixed reaction to his return on the night.While some have been elated to see the legend back in the squared circle, some fans have been against the Beast’s return because of the allegations made against him. Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the all-time greats in the industry, and numerous names in WWE love him in real life. However, there are a few names who hate him as well. #5. Loves: CM PunkThe Best in the World, CM Punk, is another name in the list of some of the greatest stars ever to step foot in the squared circle, and has a fair share of history with Brock Lesnar. Both former Paul Heyman guys have torn each other apart whenever they could and have managed to make headlines with their performances.Lesnar and Punk are real-life friends, and The Beast also offered to help him get trained when Punk decided to move to UFC. He has been quite vocal about his time working with Lesnar, and the fans would love to see another match between them.#4. Hates: Triple HWhile the Game brought Brock Lesnar back at SummerSlam, it was all for business. In real life, Lesnar and Triple H seemingly don’t get along quite well. Back in the day, The Game refused to face Lesnar in the squared circle at one point, which makes their real-life friendship quite evident.However, both men undoubtedly respect each other a lot, and with the number of matches they have had, they will surely be called two of the greatest rivals in the industry.#3. Loves: Brock Lesnar's greatest rival, Roman ReignsOne of Brock Lesnar’s top rivals in WWE is Roman Reigns. Both men have had countless matches against each other. They undoubtedly have an enormous amount of respect for each other, and their list of matches proves it as well.With Lesnar’s return at SummerSlam, both may write another chapter in their books in the future.#2. Hates: Randy OrtonWhile Randy Orton has an incredible amount of respect for Brock Lesnar and what he has accomplished, he has often been quite critical of Lesnar’s part-time schedule. The Viper and the Beast had a match back in 2016, which ended with fans being stunned by the amount of action both men engaged in, some of which looked pretty real.While Orton has never revealed that there is heat between the two men, it is seemingly clear that they don’t like each other.#1. Loves: John CenaJohn Cena and Brock Lesnar are two of the greatest names to step foot in the WWE ring, and have good chemistry when it comes to facing each other. Lesnar returned at SummerSlam 2025 to take Cena down on his Farewell Tour, and fans have been very excited to see another match between the legends.Triple H, during the SummerSlam post-show, revealed that Cena wanted to face Lesnar again, which shows the amount of respect both men have for each other. Time will now tell what WWE has in store for the legends next.