3 WWE Stars Who Could Lose Their Push Following Brock Lesnar’s Return

Brock Lesnar's WWE return at SummerSlam is bound to have a huge impact on the current roster. The focus will now seemingly shift to Lesnar, who has been absent for the past two years. The Beast Incarnate last appeared at SummerSlam 2023, when he squared off against Cody Rhodes.

Ad

He made a shocking return at SummerSlam in 2025, targeting Cody's opponent, John Cena, this time. While there hasn't been any announcement over which brand Lesnar would be a part of, initially, he could appear on SmackDown for his storyline with John Cena.

Brock Lesnar's return, however, might not be good for certain superstars on the blue brand, and the limelight might be taken away from them.

In this listicle, we list three superstars who could lose their push following Brock Lesnar's return.

Ad

Trending

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

#3. Randy Orton

The Viper could be the first superstar on the roster to be impacted by Brock Lesnar's return. As a face, he had been in the midst of quite a decent push in WWE of late. He has been appearing at big events and competing against top superstars in the business.

Ad

Orton was the first superstar to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash. He also competed in the final of the King of the Ring Tournament at Crown Jewel in June. At SummerSlam, The Viper competed in a tag team match with Jelly Roll against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

Even though he lost these big contests, the losses did not affect his popularity much. However, now, with Lesnar's return, The Apex Predator's booking in the company can take a severe hit. He might not be booked for a major feud and may even see himself taken off TV for some time.

Ad

#2. Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior is another superstar whose push in WWE can take a major hit after Brock Lesnar's return. McIntyre also has been getting a decent push on SmackDown. He has been involved in a feud with Damian Priest and now with Orton.

After the win at SummerSlam, it was rumored that McIntyre could be the next challenger to John Cena. However, it now appears that it might not be the case, as Lesnar's return has changed the scenario. McIntyre might not get a match against Cena for the next few months, as The Champ is expected to stay in a storyline with Brock Lesnar and, after Lesnar, potentially against The Rock.

Ad

#1. Former Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena

It might be surprising, but John Cena could also be the one to lose his push in WWE, following Brock Lesnar's return. And it can happen at the next big WWE event, Clash in Paris on August 31.

Lesnar is expected to lock horns with Cena at the international premium live event. It's no secret that The Beast Incarnate has literally manhandled Cena previously and could even repeat it this time, too. Brock can squash Cena at the big event, which would be a starting point for Cena losing his push in the company. For the remaining three months, Cena might just be involved in some singles matches, while Lesnar remains the center of attention of the WWE Universe.

Ad

Ad

This week on SmackDown, John Cena will address Brock Lesnar's attack on him at SummerSlam. The Beast Incarnate is also expected to show up on SmackDown to answer Cena.

It would be interesting to see a face-off between the two legends after nearly 11 years in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammed Bilal Mohammed Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!