WWE kickstarted the Women's Revolution in July 2015 after #GiveDivasAChance started trending worldwide on Twitter. Stephanie McMahon announced the arrival of Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch on the main roster as the Horsewomen took control of the business.

In just one year, the landscape of the women's division changed courtesy of the aforementioned trio's phenomenal performances. Soon, the fourth Horsewoman, Bayley, debuted on the main roster to a thunderous reception.

The Four Horsewomen have achieved some massive feats in the last four years. Becky Lynch was the No.1 draft pick in the 2019 Draft, while Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks competed in the first-ever women's Hell in a Cell match. Besides, Bayley became the first-ever women's Grand Slam Champion by winning the RAW, SmackDown, NXT Women's Championships, and the Tag Team Championship.

Perhaps, the Horsewomen's most significant achievement was headlining WrestleMania 35. Ronda Rousey competed with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat 'Winner Take All' match for the RAW and SmackDown women's titles to close the Show of Shows.

Currently, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are off WWE TV, while Sasha Banks and Bayley are carrying the SmackDown women's division on their shoulders.

Not many female Superstars have been able to match the quartet's success, but here are the three WWE Superstars who have defeated all four of them in a singles match at least once. Also, the list features those three female stars who have always lost to the Horsewomen.

Note: The list will only focus on a singles competition. Thanks to ProFightDB for the data used in this article

#6 Paige has beaten all the four Horsewomen in WWE

'Anti-Diva' Paige played a considerable role in the Women's Revolution. She was a part of a faction titled PCB, also comprising Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Unfortunately, the British Superstar had to retire early because of her neck injury.

Nevertheless, in her brief career, Paige managed to record at least one win against each of the four Horsewomen. She had defeated Becky Lynch via submission on a SmackDown episode of November 2015.

Paige pinned Charlotte Flair twice on two different RAW episodes of 2016. Besides, she had also overcome a challenge from The Queen during an NXT episode of July 2013.

She recorded multiple victories over Sasha Banks on NXT, as well as on the main roster. In fact, Paige's last singles win in WWE came against The Boss on the RAW episode dated 4th December 2017.

The former Divas champion beat Bayley on multiple occasions during her time in the developmental territory. Her list of wins over Bayley includes a successful WWE NXT Women's title defense at Lakeland in 2013.