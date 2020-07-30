3 WWE Superstars CM Punk targeted after joining WWE Backstage, and 3 he praised 

It has been a while since WWE Backstage was canceled by FS1. The talk show hosted by Renee Young had a brief run and will mostly be remembered by fans for CM Punk's run with the show as an analyst and special contributor.

Punk made his way to WWE Backstage on November 12, 2019, and made occasional appearances on the show until it finally got canceled. Punk's first appearance raised the hopes of many fans who had been wanting to see him back in a WWE ring. Although Punk didn't return as a performer, he did have a bunch of social media feuds with WWE Superstars, and also had praise for several others. While being under contract with FS1, Punk regularly shared his views on WWE's weekly product on WWE Backstage, plus via his social media handles.

In the following list, we will take a look at the 3 WWE Superstars that CM Punk targeted during his WWE Backstage stint, on the show as well as on social media, and 3 WWE Superstars that he publicly praised.

#6 Roman Reigns (CM Punk targeted)

CM Punk vs Reigns

The coronavirus pandemic made sure that WWE wouldn't get to go ahead with its plans to present WrestleMania 36 out of the Raymond James Stadium. The company announced a change of plans on the road to WrestleMania, and it was revealed that The Show of Shows would be taking place inside the WWE Performance Center for the first time in history.

Well that’s one way to make sure Roman finally gets not booed and nobody chants for meeeeeeee. — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 16, 2020

With WWE confirming that there wouldn't be an audience for WrestleMania this year, Punk took to Twitter and had an amusing response to the decision. He referred to the fact that the WWE Universe still chants his name during weekly shows and PPVs, and also took a jibe at Roman Reigns by stating that WWE's decision would make sure that The Big Dog doesn't get booed this time around. Eventually, Reigns would back out of his WrestleMania match with Goldberg, with Braun Strowman replacing him and going on to become Universal Champion.