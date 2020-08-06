3 WWE Superstars who have a college degree and 3 who dropped out to pursue their dreams

Education is considered to be something which people don't usually correlate with WWE Superstars. The basic assumption is that you don't need any major education or a college degree to become a WWE Superstar. And while it is true that there is no such requirement, there still are many WWE Superstars who have a college degree to their names.

But then there are several others, who decided to drop out of school to pursue their dream of becoming a professional wrestler.

After joining WWE and getting all this success, I'm sure they'll be really happy to have made that decision. Ultimately, it's every individual's choice and all that matters, in the end, is whether they are happy with where it has led them in their career.

Let's take a look at three WWE Superstars who have a college degree and three others who dropped out to pursue their dreams. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#3 Has a college degree - Xavier Woods

Burritos are the best. #NewDayPod



Search “the new day” wherever you listen to your podcasts. We also yelled at @DanRyckert a bit about Rocky movies 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2kBPEJEXDN — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) August 3, 2020

Starting with a Superstar who is as dedicated towards his educational career, as he is about his WWE career - Xavier Woods (Real Name: Austin Watson).

The New Day member graduated from Sprayberry High School, Georgia in 2004. He then went to Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina, and completed his double bachelor's degrees in psychology and philosophy, and a master's degree in psychology.

But that was not all, as the WWE Superstar went one step ahead and started working towards a Ph.D. in educational psychology from Capella University, Minneapolis, Minnesota. No WWE Superstar in history has ever held a Ph.D., and Xavier Woods plans to be the first one to do that.

Advertisement

During an appearance on the PodNasty Wrestling Podcast, Xavier Woods mentioned how he wants to get his Ph.D. and inspire every kid and how much it means to him.

“Yes, guys have been WWE World Heavyweight champion, and it’s amazing. I take nothing from that at all. But if there’s a kid who’s out there in the world watching wrestling, and they see me and they know I have my PhD while I was wrestling, that could possibly inspire them to not drop out of school, to not drop out of college, to go and obtain that type of educational status, and that to me means a lot more.”

The New Day have been together without splitting up for 6 years. The longest tenure for a stable in WWE history. pic.twitter.com/xlinVw3pja — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) June 27, 2020

Xavier Woods in WWE

Xavier Woods signed with WWE in 2010 and after spending some time in NXT, he was called up to RAW in 2013. It wasn't until a year after that he finally tasted success when WWE decided to pair him up with Kofi Kingston and Big E, as the New Day.

The faction has since turned out to be one of the most successful and popular factions in WWE history, having won eight Tag Team Championships.