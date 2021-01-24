3 WWE Superstars who dislike Goldberg and 2 who have praised him

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is one of the few old-school wrestlers who are still active in-ring competitors. Goldberg is one of the most interesting personalities in the business, both on and off the screen. While he has a huge fanbase, he has also received a lot of criticism throughout his career.

In this article, let's take a look at three current and former WWE Superstars who dislike Goldberg and two others who have praised him. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and opinions on the same.

#3 Dislike Goldberg: Bret Hart

Is Bret Hart in your top 10 of all-time? 🤔...#WrestlingCommunity pic.twitter.com/Fw7t6Vfe6e — Deonté (@dantrum17) January 21, 2021

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has gone on the record to massively criticize Goldberg on several occasions. Hart was at the receiving end of a career-ending injury at the hands of Goldberg during their time in WCW. During his appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, The Hitman called Goldberg one of the most unprofessional wrestlers, even questioning his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I always knew what I was doing and I would hurt myself before I ever hurt another wrestler. I just wish some of the wrestlers I worked with, especially at the end like Goldberg. Goldberg to me was one of the most unprofessional wrestlers there ever was in the business. For Bill Goldberg to be in the Hall of Fame… he hurt everybody he worked with, so he might as well wrestle a real gorilla."

Bret Hart further revealed his last conversation with Goldberg before that match and how he told Goldberg to not hurt him.

"He was the most dangerous guy to work with. He hurt everybody he worked with. I remember Curt Hennig being in pain all the time from the matches they had, and even when I worked with Bill… I always think, the last words I said to Bill before we went out and had that match where he injured, ended my career… I said, 'Bill, whatever you do out there, don't hurt me. Do whatever you want, we can do anything, just do not go nuts.'" (h/t WrestlingInc)

Advertisement

#2 Praised Goldberg: CM Punk

Goldberg. Smartest man in the room. — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 22, 2021

Former WWE Champion CM Punk is one of the most popular personalities in the professional wrestling world. During a recent Q and A session on Twitter, a fan asked him about his favorite WWE Superstar in 2020. Surprisingly, Punk answered with the name of Goldberg and even called him the 'smartest man in the room'.