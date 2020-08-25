3 WWE Superstars who never joined a faction and 3 who joined multiple factions

When one looks into the storied history of WWE, an aspect that has been a mainstay over the years is that of a faction. A faction is basically a bunch of wrestlers who form an alliance that helps them in more ways than one. Usually portrayed as heels, a faction can be seen targeting major babyfaces.

The basic premise sees the leader of the faction getting help from the other members of the group in his quest to become the top Champion on a show.

There have been a fair share of babyface factions as well, with the most popular one in recent history being The New Day.

In the following slideshow, we will take a look at three WWE Superstars who were a part of multiple factions during their careers. We will also focus on three Superstars who were mostly portrayed as lone wolves and never officially joined a faction.

(Note: The article only takes into account a wrestler's run with WWE and does not consider a tag team as a stable)

#6 Brock Lesnar (never joined a faction)

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar was dubbed the next big thing when he made his way to the main roster in the spring of 2002. He immediately began dominating some of WWE's biggest Superstars, including Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and The Undertaker. One look at Lesnar is enough to realize that this isn't a guy who needs backup and is fully capable of wreaking havoc on his own.

Superstars who can end Brock Lesnar's career:

Advertisement

Back in 2003 when Lesnar was a full-fledged heel on WWE SmackDown, he helped Vince McMahon on various occasions during the WWE Chairman's feud with Stephanie McMahon and Zach Gowen. Big Show was involved as well, but these men never formed an official faction.

Lesnar's second stint in WWE wasn't any different, as he has been portrayed as a beast whose only job is to go out there, beat up people, and leave with his head held high.