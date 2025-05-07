3 WWE Superstars who could be part of Finn Balor's new dream faction

Finn Balor hasn't had the best time on WWE RAW with The Judgment Day. Amid this, some hints and teases have been dropped in the past few weeks, implying that The Prince may start his own new group soon.

Balor's time in The Judgment Day has been challenging, to say the least. He had some tension with Dominik Mysterio en route to WrestleMania 41 and was defeated by the younger Mysterio at The Show of Shows for the Intercontinental Championship. It seems that he is no longer wholeheartedly welcomed in the group. Interestingly, The Prince might have noticed this and begun talking with some stars he could ally with.

In this list, we will look at three WWE Superstars who can be part of Finn Balor's new dream faction:

#3. Finn Balor was spotted talking to Roxanne Perez on RAW this week

Aside from Dominik Mysterio, Finn is also not always on the same page with Liv Morgan. Due to this, it would only make sense if Balor chose a woman who can go against the Women's Tag Team Champion. Roxanne Perez is perfectly suited for the role.

Balor and Perez were spotted talking backstage this week on the Monday night show. Although the latter is a new face on the brand, she is one of the most successful names to come out of NXT in recent years. Due to this, it wouldn't be a wonder if The Prodigy caught the interest of The Prince.

#2. AJ Styles and Finn Balor had an interesting interaction this week on RAW

AJ Styles and Finn Balor had a brief interaction this past Monday before The Phenomenal One told Dominik Mysterio that he would be going after the Intercontinental Championship after Backlash 2025.

Balor and Styles have a notable history dating back to their days in NJPW. AJ acknowledged Finn as Prince, and later, Finn showed some reluctance when Dom asked him to deal with the former Bullet Club member. Due to this, the two men may have had more interactions recently that The Judgment Day may not know about.

#1. JD McDonagh might choose to side with Finn Balor instead of The Judgment Day

As many may remember, Balor introduced JD McDonagh to The Judgment Day. However, their history dates back to the time when they weren't a part of the Stamford-based promotion. The former Universal Champion has been a longtime mentor of the 35-year-old.

While it may seem like McDonagh has a close relationship with Dominik now, it wouldn't be a surprise if he still chose to side with Finn if The Prince decides to break away due to their real-life relationship.

