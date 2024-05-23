3 WWE Superstars who Paul Heyman is working with behind the scenes - the names will stun you, no Bloodline members!

Paul Heyman has managed several top names in WWE before they even became one, the most recent being The Bloodline. However, it's unsurprising to know if the Hall of Famer is taking multiple clients that even the group doesn't know.

Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and more have all been "Paul Heyman Guys" at one point in their career, and it's also one of the things that they are most remembered fondly for. As it turns out, the Wiseman may have also been managing some stars backstage, but not one of them is part of his current client, The Bloodline.

For this list, we will look at the three superstars Paul Heyman is working with behind the scenes.

#3. Paul Heyman has had multiple interactions with Bron Breakker in WWE

Bron Breakker is one of the recent WWE main roster call-ups this year, but many already knew about him due to his accomplishments in NXT. While on the Tuesday show, his interactions with Heyman began and did not end.

Since moving to the main roster, Bron has had a few encounters with Heyman backstage, though they are only quite minimal. However, reports suggest that the recent booking of Breakker on RAW could be influenced by the Wiseman itself.

#2. Paul Heyman has been working with a member of The Judgment Day

The Bloodline and The Judgment Day are no strangers to each other, whether as enemies or business partners. While they have had no interactions with each other lately, the same can't be said for the Wiseman.

As per reports, Heyman has been working with Damian Priest for eight to ten months now. PWInsider added that the former has played an important role in the growth and development of the current World Heavyweight Champion on television, where he is even seen as The Judgment Day's leader.

#1. Paul Heyman could be managing another Anoa'i

As mentioned in the title, Paul's backstage duties don't extend to The Bloodline. However, it doesn't mean that he has completely cut ties with the Anoa'i family just yet.

According to reports, Paul has played a role in Nia Jax improving her mic skills recently, stating that he has worked extensively with her. This is certainly an interesting partnership to note as aside from her ties with the wrestling dynasty, Heyman doesn't manage female stars much on-screen. However, it looks like Paul's versatility does come in handy for everybody.