3 WWE Superstars who had real-life heat with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dwayne The Rock Johnson may be known for his positive and welcoming personality, but there were times in his WWE career when he crossed paths with people on a real note. Although he is one of the most decorated wrestlers of all time, this did not prevent The Brahma Bull from encountering real-life disagreements with fellow superstars in the company.

On this list, we're going to take a look at some of the WWE Superstars The Rock did not have the best relationship with.

#3: John Cena and The Rock headlined two consecutive WWE WrestleMania main events

From 2011 up until 2013, John Cena and The Rock had a heated rivalry that resulted in them main-eventing WrestleMania 28 and 29. Interestingly, their on-screen heat pretty much translated to what was happening backstage.

As revealed by Dwayne, their feud stemmed after John Cena's comments on The Sun in 2010 towards The Brahma Bull. The Peacemaker actor previously stated that The Rock didn't give back to wrestling fans after leaving for Hollywood. Cena also added that The Rock shouldn't say he loves the sport when he's absent.

During their on-screen feud, John Cena even called out his rival on live television for writing promos on his wrist. The move did not help their backstage relationship at all. Despite all of this, both stars have since fixed their issues and are now friends in real life, with John even apologizing for his previous remarks.

#2: A WWE Hall of Famer noted how Shawn Michaels used to bully Dwayne Johnson backstage

It's no secret that Shawn Michaels didn't have the best reputation in his early stages in WWE, especially since he is considered the company's top star and veteran. As it turns out, he even used his seniority to his advantage.

As previously revealed by Bret Hart on the Confessions Of The Hitman podcast, he went on to note the time when Michaels would come into the dressing room and bully Johnson for using a top rope dropkick, a move that Shawn claimed was his.

Years later, it looks like both stars fixed their relationship. While on the Impaulsive podcast, Shawn even stated that he thought it wasn't as bad as everybody made it but acknowledged his different personality. Still, he made sure to say sorry to those people.

#1: Triple H and The Rock also didn't have the best relationship in the past

Since The Heartbreak Kid is close friends with Triple H, it's no wonder why the latter also had problems with The Brahma Bull.

On the same podcast, Bret Hart noted that Triple H also gave Dwayne Johnson a hard time in WWE and wanted the Hollywood actor to leave the Stamford-based promotion. The Great One even included a previous confrontation he had with The Game on an episode of Young Rock.

However, just like the first two entries in this list, time heals all wounds. They seem to have squashed all the differences they have had in the past and are now real-life friends.

