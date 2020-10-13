3 WWE Superstars who refuse to face Matt Riddle and 2 who want to work with him

Although Matt Riddle only joined WWE’s main roster in June 2020, it is fair to say that he is one of the most polarizing Superstars in WWE right now.

Prior to his WWE SmackDown debut, Matt Riddle caused plenty of controversy online following his outspoken remarks about several WWE veterans, especially Goldberg.

He also repeatedly mentioned in media interviews that he wanted to be the person to retire Brock Lesnar one day.

Away from WWE, Matt Riddle has made the headlines this year due to issues in his personal life. He was named in the Speaking Out movement in June and he is currently being sued by independent wrestler Samatha Tavel (aka Candy Cartwright).

Whether people like or loathe Matt Riddle, it seems that everybody has an opinion on the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion.

In this article, let’s take a look at two WWE Superstars who want to work with Matt Riddle, as well as three who have no plans to ever do business with him.

#5 Seth Rollins never wants to face Matt Riddle

Seth Rollins made his feelings about Matt Riddle perfectly clear when he appeared on an episode of WWE Watch Along during the first night of the 2020 WWE Draft.

When discussing Matt Riddle’s potential status as a member of the WWE RAW roster, Rollins said he does not intend on ever facing the former WWE NXT Superstar.

“I've got no interest in facing Matt Riddle at any point in my career, so he can go to RAW as far as I'm concerned.”

Rollins’ comment came as a surprise because the two men were on opposing brands and not involved in a storyline together before the 2020 WWE Draft.

As it turned out, they also ended up on different brands after the roster changes took place, which meant Rollins’ remark about Matt Riddle was not made to kick-start a possible feud between the Superstars.

The heat between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle apparently stems from this deleted Instagram post from November. pic.twitter.com/1nQrYqLj2m — WrestlingNews.co - WWE/AEW News (@WrestlingNewsCo) October 10, 2020

It has been speculated that Rollins and Matt Riddle might have real-life heat with each other, dating back to the time that Matt Riddle’s wife made derogatory comments about Becky Lynch.

As you can see above, Lisa Riddle body-shamed Lynch – Rollins’ fiancée – on Instagram in November 2019. She took down the post after receiving a lot of backlash online.