3 WWE Superstars who regretted joining WCW, and 2 who didn't

The Monday Night Wars is regarded by many as possibly the greatest era in the history of professional wrestling. WWE and WCW went head-to-headon a weekly basis with RAW and Nitro (respectively), doing everything in their power to snatch viewers from each other. The mid to late '90s was certainly a great time to be a pro wrestling fan, with both companies producing top-notch content on a regular basis.

With such fierce competition, it wasn't surprising that Superstars jumped ship from WCW to WWE, and vice versa. Wrestlers were getting good money to join the rival promotion, and while some rejected offers, many others accepted them for better money, among other things.

In the following slideshow, we will take a look at 3 WWE Superstars who jumped ship to WCW (during the Attitude Era, or before it came into being), and regretted it soon. We will also discuss 2 WWE Superstars who didn't regret joining WCW.

#5 Ted DiBiase (regretted joining WCW)

Ted DiBiase

Ted DiBiase was one of the greatest villains the WWE had ever seen, and was one of the most hated men in all of professional wrestling in the '80s. His character was that of a millionaire who lived a lavish lifestyle and never shied away from bragging about his riches.

DiBiase made his way to WCW in the mid-90s, and later stated that those were the three most miserable years of his wrestling career. He was set to be the mouthpiece of the nWo, but Eric Bischoff slowly and steadily moved into that role.

"I was supposed to be the mouthpiece and financial backer of the nWo but what really happened as this thing got hotter, Eric Bischoff saw where he could slip himself into the role that he hired me for."

DiBiase confronted Bischoff once and told him that he didn't move to WCW to become Hogan's belt bearer. He left WCW in 1999 when his contract expired. DiBiase was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010.