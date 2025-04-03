3 WWE Superstars who should not return before WrestleMania 41

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, WWE Creative continues to build the respective storylines and matches for The Showcase of The Immortals. This year's spectacle promises to be no less than ever before, with some fascinating matches booked so far.

While all titles are expected to be on the line at The Grandest Stage of Them All, some of them - namely the Women's United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and a few others - have yet to be booked.

Even though most of the top superstars have a clear path for WrestleMania 41, there have been a few that have been teasing a comeback. However, many feel that it would be better if they returned after the blockbuster premium live event.

We take a look at three of them.

#3. JD McDonagh could be cleared to compete before WrestleMania 41

The Judgment Day star suffered injuries to his ribs and lung back in late January and has been out since then. Even though his injury on RAW was serious, his recovery has seemingly gone as planned and the former tag team champion is in the final stages of making his return.

McDonagh said he could be back at some point during The Road to WrestleMania and the expectation is that he might be cleared to compete about a week before The Show of Shows.

However, it would make no sense for WWE Creative to bring him back at WrestleMania 41 since there is no sufficient time to build a feud for the Irish star.

It would be better, instead, to bring him back on the RAW after 'Mania to add a new angle to The Judgment Day storyline as well as to start a new feud.

In addition to that, the rest of The Judgment Day are already deep into their storylines for WrestleMania 41, as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are expected to defend their Women's Tag Team Titles, while Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio are expected to face Bron Breakker and Penta in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship.

#2. Asuka has been out since May 2024

She has been out since Backlash in May 2024 due to a serious knee injury that required surgery. Speculation was rampant that WWE Creative wanted to bring her back at 'Mania and have her compete in a tag team match.

However, these plans have reportedly been scrapped and it wouldn't make sense for Asuka to return so late on The Road to WrestleMania.

The former champion could return after The Showcase of The Immortals and become part of the title picture, going after the winner of the Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair match for the WWE Women's Championship.

#1. Becky Lynch is preparing for her WWE return

The Man has re-signed with WWE and her return to WWE is expected to take place sooner rather than later. This will not happen at WrestleMania 41, though.

It seems that WWE Creative had no plans for her and with the Women's World Championship set to be defended in a Triple Threat match, it would make more sense to bring her back on the RAW after 'Mania, where she would be able to start a feud with whoever walks out of Las Vegas as the Women's World Champion.

Becky Lynch left WWE on June 1, 2024, when her deal with the company expired, and though a return was rumored around RAW's debut on Netflix, it never came through.

