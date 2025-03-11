WWE News Roundup: Major superstar will not be returning to in-ring competition, Seth Rollins provides an update on Becky Lynch, Asuka teases return

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup where we aim to discuss the top stories of the day. In today's edition, we will look at topics involving Becky Lynch and Asuka, among others.

Also, in one of the biggest topics of the day, a major name has confirmed that he will not be returning to in-ring action. So without any further delay, let's begin:

#1. WWE RAW results

Monday Night RAW in the famous Madison Square Garden arena was loaded with enthralling matches and segments. We saw Roman Reigns make his return to destroy Seth Rollins and CM Punk while Chad Gable showed up as a luchador after being away for a few weeks.

Cody Rhodes was also present on the red brand and it was confirmed later that both Rhodes and John Cena will be in the same building next week on RAW.

Here are the complete results from the show:

Jey Uso def. Grayson Waller

New Day def. LWO

Raquel Rodriguez def. Bayley

Seth Rollins def. CM Punk

#2. Seth Rollins provides an update on Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has not been seen on WWE TV since May last year. The Man's contract with the company ran out shortly after her match against Liv Morgan on May 27. However, as per reports, she has inked a new deal with the company and could soon be making her return.

Seth Rollins provided an update on the same during a recent interview. The Visionary noted that his wife is gearing up for the return:

“She took a few months off. She did some television projects, and so she’s gearing up to get ready to come back. Don’t know when that’s going to happen just yet, but I mean, she is active, yes. I will not say she is retired. She’s not mentioned anything about retirement. There are future plans for her in professional wrestling.” [H/T - wrestlingnews.co]

With plans for WrestleMania 41 already in motion, it is unlikely that Becky will make her return before the Showcase of Immortals.

#3. Asuka teases WWE return

Asuka has been on the sidelines since Backlash as she has been dealing with an injury. While there is still no official word on her return, the Empress of Tomorrow potentially teased her comeback through a post on social media:

#4. WWE legend will never wrestle again

We have seen multiple notable names and legends return to the squared circle after officially announcing their retirement.

However, that won't be the case with The Undertaker who has clearly expressed that he's done with in-ring action.

"Not a chance in hell," The Deadman stated on his podcast.

The Undertaker was last seen in action at WrestleMania 36 where he defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard match. He retired from in-ring competition a few months after the match. However, he has made sporadic appearances on WWE programming in non-wrestling capacity.

