3 WWE Superstars Rob Van Dam (RVD) wants to work with

After a successful run in Paul Heyman’s ECW, Rob Van Dam (RVD) walked into WWE in 2001. He quickly made a name for himself as one of the best high-flyers in the company at the time.

Van Dam’s hunger for extreme wrestling style set him apart from the rest of the crowd. He became one of the most popular names in the company and won the WWE Championship in 2006 from John Cena at ECW One Night Stand.

The WWE Hall of Famer is now past 50, but he still has some wrestling left in him. He last competed for the company in 2014 and has been performing for other promotions ever since.

He recently spoke about a potential return to the company. It could lead to some dream matches between some of the top performers and the legend.

There are a few big names RVD wants to take on in the ring before hanging his boots. That said, check out the three WWE Superstars Rob Van Dam wants to work with before retiring.

#3. Riddle and RVD could form a great tag team

Riddle has become one of the most popular performers in WWE today. His partnership with Randy Orton turned out to be fantastic, and fans can’t wait to see The RK-Bros back together again.

The Original Bro has proven himself with his work on the mic and the ring. It has earned him a lot of respect from many legends who were initially a bit critical of him.

Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston’s Ten Count program. The former world champion said that he would love to work with Riddle if he made his return to WWE. The legend said the following about his potential return to the company to work with the former tag team champion.

"I kind of feel that if they wanted me there, that I’d be there. I feel like if they wanted me there, then I would be there. They would make it so that I would want to be there." RVD said... "I don’t know what they wanna do, what their plan is, what their agenda is for all their talent now. They seem like they want more normal-looking people that normal-looking people can relate to. I really don’t even know."

Many fans have compared The Original Bro’s character to RVD’s. It would be great to see the two men team up for a couple of matches.

#2. Rob Van Dam wants to face Ricochet

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has named several high-flyers he wants to work with before hanging up his boots. It's no secret that RVD was arguably the best high-flyer during his prime in the ring.

The legend is currently looking at some interesting names that he wants to face before calling it a day. One of them is none other than Ricochet. The One and Only is arguably the best and most athletic cruiserweight in the company today.

RVD was part of an expert panel for the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. In an interview with Sportskeeda’s Riju Dasgupta, Rob Van Dam revealed that he wants to face Ricochet in the WWE ring someday.

"I think I'd like to wrestle Ricochet. I think that'd be pretty good. I'm sure he was inspired by watching me and he took the gymnastics to a different level. He's impressive to watch. In a world where I said it's hard to stand out now, by doing moves because there's so much that's done...people are doing springboard gators to the floor during the second match of the card," said Van Dam.

The legendary superstar praised Ricochet, who has proven himself to be one of the best in the business. A dream match between the two superstars would help Rob Van Dam pass on the torch to the former United States Champion.

#1. Bobby Lashley could end RVD’s career

Rob Van Dam vs. Bobby Lashley in WWE would be gold.

Bobby Lashley returned to the company with high hopes but initially got into some questionable rivalries. However, his alliance with The Hurt Business earned him his first WWE Championship.

The current United States Champion is running through his opponents in the promotion. Rob Van Dam, who hasn’t competed in a WWE ring since 2014, spoke about his potential last match in an appearance at the first-ever Wrestling Fans convention in India, WrestleVerse.

Among the top stars in the company, RVD chose The All Mighty as his potential final opponent in the ring. Here's what he had to say in his virtual appearance:

"I don't know, maybe Bobby Lashley [stars RVD would like to face] . I have been in the ring with him before and he is in a very, very good position right now," Rob Van Dam said.

The two men are no strangers as they have faced each other in the past. However, it would be interesting to see the outcome if they competed for one final time.

