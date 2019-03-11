3 WWE Superstars Rumored to Leave Soon and 2 That Are Confirmed

Ishaan Sharma

Who will leave and who will stay?

The time has arrived now, Fastlane is over and in just a few weeks, we will witness the biggest WWE pay-per-view of the year, WrestleMania.

‘Mania week is going be outstanding as not only we are going to see some great matches but some new talents, like always, are going to make their main roster debut. However, as we all know, some current superstars are also going to leave the company soon. Some top superstars are not happy the way WWE is treating them it could be one of the reasons why they have taken this decision.

However, there’s still time left in happening things and a plethora of things could change between now and then. So yes, there’s no guarantee that these rumored superstars will leave WWE. But, at the same time, some superstars have announced their departure and will leave the company for sure. In this column, we will look at such wrestlers and as always, please leave your thoughts in the comment section and tell us if you want these wrestlers to stay or leave.

#3 Rumoured to leave soon: Ronda Rousey

Becky Lynch is now in the main event of WrestleMania!

Ronda Rousey is currently the Women's Champion of Raw and is all set to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. Currently, it is rumored that the Baddest Women On The Planet will leave WWE after this year’s ‘Mania.

Ronda made her WWE debut last year after the Women's Royal Rumble match and since then is the main highlight of women's division. However, we could expect her to lose the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania against Becky Lynch or Charlotte. She is only advertised for one episode of Raw after ‘Mania and it indicates that she is indeed going to leave WWE after April.

