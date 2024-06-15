3 WWE Superstars shown during Uncle Howdy's QR Code at Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 featured the latest teaser about what fans can expect from the Wyatt 6 faction. A new QR code was shown during Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship.

Over the past few months, RAW and SmackDown have featured multiple cryptic messages about Uncle Howdy and his teammates. It is rumored that Uncle Howdy, who is apparently Bo Dallas, will lead the Wyatt 6 faction.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The group was supposed to form when the late Bray Wyatt returned to the company in 2022, but plans for it got delayed after he unfortunately passed away last August.

At Clash at the Castle, the QR code that was shown apparently revealed three names who will be a part of the faction. So, without further ado, let's take a look at a list of those WWE Superstars.

#3. Nikki Cross was shown at WWE Clash at the Castle

Nikki Cross has been absent from WWE programming since she last competed in a Battle Royal on RAW for a Women's World Championship match in November 2023.

Prior to that, Cross teamed up with Natalya to take on the team of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on the October 23 episode of RAW. Something was off about her behavior that night, and she even walked out of the match midway.

This could be a hint that she has been possessed by Uncle Howdy. A character in the dark faction would not be something new for her because she was a part of SAnitY in NXT when she joined WWE, which was a crazy family with a bizarre attitude.

Cross' history with Alexa Bliss, who was with Bray Wyatt for a significant period of time, could also be a reason behind Uncle Howdy recruiting her.

#2. Joe Gacy

Joe Gacy is another WWE star who has a history of portraying strange characters. He was the leader of The Schism in NXT, a cult consisting of Ava, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid.

Some fans even compared Gacy to Bray Wyatt when the former debuted in the white and gold brand. It seems like he will be working with Wyatt 6, as he most likely was one of the three stars shown at Clash at the Castle.

The 36-year-old was previously reported as one of the names who will be a part of Wyatt 6.

#1. Uncle Howdy

Uncle Howdy will most likely be part of the Wyatt 6 faction, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet. The latest QR code shown at Clash at the Castle almost confirmed that he will be a part of the dark faction, though.

The glove which one of the personalities shown was wearing seemed like the Hurt/Heal glove of The Fiend.

Expand Tweet

All of these QR codes, which started airing in WWE in April, were linked with Uncle Howdy by the fans, but now it is almost confirmed that he will lead Wyatt 6.