Uncle Howdy may have quietly been part of an angle involving 15-time WWE champion on RAW seven months ago

Since last month, WWE RAW and SmackDown have featured multiple cryptic messages, which many fans have associated with Uncle Howdy. It is rumored that he will lead the Wyatt 6 faction, which was supposed to form when the late Bray Wyatt returned to the company in 2022.

One of the names reported to be part of the faction is Nikki Cross. The 15-time WWE champion has not appeared on television since last November, and it could be because of the rumored gimmick change coming for her.

Nikki Cross acted in a bizarre manner on WWE RAW

On the October 23 episode of RAW, Nikki Cross teamed up with Natalya to take on Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Something was off about the former RAW Women's Champion's behaviour, and she even walked out of the match midway.

The Stamford-based promotion may have subtly confirmed that Cross is possessed by Uncle Howdy, and the continuation of that angle from the Monday Night show last October may be coming soon.

WWE apparently confirmed Nikki Cross' involvement with Uncle Howdy on a recent episode of RAW

The multiple cryptic messages WWE has dropped over the past month have given fans an idea about the potential members of The Wyatt 6 faction.

One of the QR codes shown on RAW a few weeks ago stated "UEDNJ51A." Many fans are speculating that the U stands for Uncle, E stands for Erick (Rowan), D stands for Dexter (Lumis), N represents Nikki, and J stands for Joe (Gacy).

Moreover, the five and one seemingly indicate the number six when totalled, as Wyatt 6 will have six members. Lastly, the A led to speculation about Alexa Bliss being a part of the faction, who was involved with Bray Wyatt for the majority of 2020 and 2021.

Nikki Cross would be a fitting choice for Wyatt 6

Nikki Cross has undergone several gimmick changes throughout her career in WWE. The 35-year-old star debuted in NXT as a part of SAnitY, a crazy and dysfunctional family. She also has a history with Alexa Bliss, who is highly rumored to be a part of Wyatt 6.

Due to her past, it would make sense why Uncle Howdy has set his sights on Cross. She has not done much during the Triple H era, so it might be time she is given something significant on the main roster, as she was one of the most promising stars in NXT when The Game ran the brand.