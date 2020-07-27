3 WWE Superstars who are Triple H guys and 3 who are Vince McMahon guys

The term “Paul Heyman Guy” has been associated with several high-profile people in the wrestling business over the last three decades, including CM Punk, Brock Lesnar and various members of the WWE and ECW rosters.

There is no question that Heyman has also been a huge influence on lots of Superstars in modern-day WWE, but the same can be said for WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and NXT founder Triple H.

With Bruce Prichard by his side, Vince McMahon ultimately calls the shots on major storyline developments and match outcomes on WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown, while Triple H is the mastermind behind the next generation of Superstars in NXT.

Many Superstars have good working relationships with both Vince McMahon and Triple H, but some have made it clear in media interviews and documentaries that they are a lot closer to only one of WWE’s top two decision-makers.

In this article, let’s take a look at three WWE Superstars who are considered to be Triple H guys, as well as three who are Vince McMahon guys.

#6 Braun Strowman is a Vince McMahon guy in WWE

Braun Strowman had never even competed in a televised match in NXT by the time that Vince McMahon decided to call him up to WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown as a member of The Wyatt Family in 2015.

“The Monster Among Men” worked alongside Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan in his first year on the main roster before becoming one of the most prominent singles Superstars in WWE.

Speaking on NotSam Wrestling in 2019, Strowman gave a fascinating insight into his relationship with Vince McMahon when he revealed that the WWE Chairman once kicked staff out of a meeting two hours before WWE RAW to address concerns that the Superstar had about his future.

“I walked into a production meeting one day and I was all but… I’d had enough. I was mad about everything. He [Vince McMahon] kicked everybody out of the production meeting two hours before RAW was about to start – the show wasn’t even done – and talked to me for forty-five minutes, heart-to-heart, man-to-man conversation, and it opened my eyes to the big picture of, ‘Wow, why am I worrying about this?’”

Strowman added that Vince McMahon told him, “I’m invested in you, you’re one of my guys", during the impromptu meeting.