3 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon always pushes at SummerSlam and 2 that he never does

Brock Lesnar will headline SummerSlam as the WWE Universal Champion once again

WWE SummerSlam is the biggest WWE pay-per-view of the summer where Vince McMahon tries to assemble a star-studded match card. Unlike the rest of the Big 4 shows, SummerSlam does not have a special gimmick nor is it hosted in a stadium. So, the company tends to put in special efforts to give the pay-per-view a big-event feel.

The WWE Creative has already announced some big matches for this year's SummerSlam and the fans are expecting them to make a few more similar announcements soon.

However, whenever McMahon books a huge event, he pushes only a certain set of superstars while there is a set of superstars who never receive a push when SummerSlam comes around.

Hence, through this article, we will take a look at the 3 superstars that Vince McMahon always pushes at SummerSlam and 2 that he never does -

#1 Always Pushes - Finn Balor

The Demon King has reigned supreme at the last 3 SummerSlam events

The WWE Universe has always criticized the WWE for under-utilizing Finn Balor. However, the truth is that Vince McMahon has pushed him at SummerSlam every year. He joined the main roster in 2016 and made his PPV debut in a marquee match at the 2016 edition.

The Extraordrinary Man who does Extraordinary Things had defeated the company's top heel, Seth Rollins cleanly to lift the Universal Championship in his very first pay-per-view appearance. The next year saw The Demon King return to get the better of Bray Wyatt.

In 2018, The Demon King squashed Constable Baron Corbin under 2 minutes to build a 3-match winning streak at SummerSlam.

In a few days' time, Balor is slated to face Bray Wyatt and thus, it would be interesting to see how the WWE books him this time round.

