3 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon will regret losing to AEW and 2 he doesn't care about

Vince McMahon will reset if he loses Brock Lesnar to AEW

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks announced the inception of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in early 2019 and since then, the wrestling community has developed enormous expectations for this new promotion. AEW has already signed multiple wrestlers that once worked for WWE by presenting great deals to them.

In 3 weeks, AEW will host their first show Double or Nothing, and the match card is already stacked with great match-ups. Even though AEW isn’t the first wrestling promotion that has threatened WWE, it surely gives us a hope of something new. So far things have only looked good for AEW, but the real test will start when they get a television deal.

Chris Jericho has already revealed that AEW wants to take some wrestlers from WWE that are talented enough of getting a contract from them. They have already signed the likes of Chris Jericho and Pac, but which WWE Superstar will end up signing with AEW next? In this article, we will look at 3 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon can’t afford losing to AEW and two he may not worry about a lot.

#5 Regret losing to AEW: Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks is upset at WWE

When Sasha Banks and Bayley won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, things looked great for the duo until they lost their titles to The IIconics at WrestleMania. Since losing the championship belt, Sasha hasn’t appeared on WWE television, and according to rumors, she is upset at the creative team.

The Boss wanted to do much more with the Tag Team Titles, but WWE ruined their plans by handing the championships to Billy Kay and Peyton Royce. It’s been a month since Sasha’s loss at WrestleMania, and it seems like she has decided not to return to WWE again.

WWE is also trying their best to convince Sasha Banks to return to television soon, but The Boss hasn’t taken any action yet. One thing Vince McMahon could be worrying is that Sasha doesn’t leave his company for AEW, which has indirectly promised to take WWE out of business.

Now only time will tell if WWE and Banks are going to patch up or is she going to stick to her decision and leave the company at the end.

